Trump Considers Allowing Supervised Raid at Mar-a-Lago

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s legal team is weighing whether to allow federal agents to return to the former president’s Florida residence, and potentially conduct a supervised search, to satisfy Justice Department demands that all sensitive government documents be returned, they say. sources to CNN.



In private conversations with Trump’s team, as well as in court documents, the Justice Department made clear that it believes Trump failed to comply with a May subpoena ordering the return of all documents marked classified and that more records remain missing. governmental.

Some members of Trump’s inner circle are unconvinced that government documents remain, after the FBI seized nearly 22,000 pages when it executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in August.

The possibility of allowing federal officials to return to Trump’s property, likely with Trump’s lawyers present, is just one of the options on the table as the Trump team tries to find the best way to protect the former president from danger. legal. No firm decision has been made, while sources with knowledge of the situation say Trump’s legal team is still weighing how helpful or antagonistic they should be to the Justice Department.

“It is a risk to invite a DOJ lawyer to lunch and much more [invitarlo] to Mar-a-Lago,” said a person close to Trump.

Amid multiple legal battles and hoping to relieve some of the pressure he faces, Trump has recently signaled to advisers and allies that he is open to a less adversarial approach to the Justice Department, one that could be quickly resolved. the records issue after weeks of contentious court proceedings, according to people familiar with the situation.

The rapprochement comes even as Trump continues to vent legal theories that the records he took with him at the end of his presidency are his personal property, an argument his team made in court and first heard from the activist. conservative judiciary Tom Fitton.

“The general belief in Trump’s world is that this is much ado about nothing and the sooner we get through this, the better,” said a person close to Trump, adding that the former president has told allies he “wants to turn the page.” .

Trump’s compliance with the grand jury subpoena potentially poses a separate legal risk amid legal disputes over whether the former president mishandled classified documents he kept after leaving the White House. In previous court filings, prosecutors claimed Trump’s team had failed to fully comply with a subpoena served in May and “efforts were likely made to obstruct the government’s investigation.”

At least part of the battle to secure the return of the documents has been taking place behind the scenes in a court proceeding that is under seal, according to people familiar with the situation. One potential resolution could involve the Justice Department asking a judge to issue an order forcing the Trump team to work with the DOJ to stage a new raid.

The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump may be reconsidering his approach

Sources close to Trump say the former president has become more prone to the cooperative approach espoused by some of his most experienced lawyers, such as former Florida Attorney General Chris Kise, who joined his legal team after the FBI raid in August. . Kise had faced resistance from Trump and some of his most aggressive advisers.

Trump has favored a more combative approach, even accusing federal investigators at one point of planting evidence during his Mar-a-Lago raid, a claim he has not substantiated in court.

As the midterm elections approach and Trump considers his next political move, he and his allies are eager for some relief from their web of legal troubles.

“He’s exhausted,” said a source close to the former president. “Getting one thing off” would help him move on.

A spokesman for the former president declined to comment.

Among the complicating factors are Trump’s personal views on the dispute over the documents. He initially claimed that his team had fully cooperated with investigators and insisted on social media that “ALL THEY HAD TO DO WAS ASK” for the documents to be returned.

Trump has since argued, on social media and in court filings, that the Mar-a-Lago documents are his property. “I want my documents back!” the former president said in early October.

As late as Thursday, Trump complained to donors at a Mar-a-Lago roundtable that federal investigators “got to see everything” when they searched his residence and that the investigation was a “total sham,” according to a person familiar with the matter. with your comments.

Trump has continued to complain to advisers and allies that he is being treated unfairly and differently from previous presidents, multiple sources said.

Legal risks for Trump lawyers

Some Trump allies are also concerned that the legal jeopardy lawyers currently face will increase the longer the confidential documents issue drags on.

Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, had to retain her own attorney after signing testimony in June stating that Trump’s team had conducted a “diligent search” to comply with the Justice Department subpoena and had returned all documents marked with the legend of classified.

Bobb, who was custodian of Trump’s records at the time, recently told federal investigators in a voluntary interview that the testimony had been drafted by another Trump attorney, Evan Corcoran, for her to sign. A source with knowledge of the event said that Bobb was rushed to Mar-a-Lago to sign the document, but she insisted on first adding a line in which she said her knowledge was “based on information given to her.” have proportioned”.

Two months later, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, recovering thousands of additional government documents, including more than 100 marked classified.

Corcoran has insisted to colleagues that he does not believe he faces any legal risk and has not retained an attorney, according to sources familiar with his situation.

A third Trump lawyer, Boris Epshteyn, had his cellphone seized by the FBI last month and testified before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

In his conversation with federal investigators, Bobb also discussed Epshteyn, a source briefed on the matter said.

Evan Perez and Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.