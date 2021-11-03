Trump did the “tomahawk chop”, a gesture considered offensive by Native Americans | Flashes

On Saturday evening, former US President Donald Trump attended Game 4 of the World Series of baseball (the finals of the championship) with his wife Melania between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros. During the game, which took place in Atlanta (Georgia), Trump and his wife joined the Atlanta Braves fans in the so-called “tomahawk chop”, a gesture made with the arm that mimics the movement with which many Native American populations they used the tomahawk, a typical battle ax.

The “tomahawk chop” is often done by Atlanta Braves fans to encourage their team: “Atlanta Braves” is a name that derives from the expression with which the settlers called the Native American warriors, and the team logo itself contains a tomahawk. The gesture, however, is considered racist by the Native American communities who have repeatedly asked the MLB, the American baseball league, to prohibit it.

The issue has made a comeback in recent weeks, as the Atlanta Braves qualified for the World Series for the first time since 1995. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred defended the gesture of the Braves fans and said it will not come. considered any punishment against them.

Trump was in the competition alongside Herschel Walker, a former American football player and Republican candidate for the Georgia Senate.

It was Trump’s first participation in a baseball game since last April: at the time the president had asked for a boycott of the MLB as the league had decided to move the All Star Game (the annual event in which two teams with the best league players) from Atlanta (Georgia) to Denver (Colorado). The MLB’s decision, much criticized by Trump, was made due to protests against a new electoral law just passed by the state of Georgia, accused of restricting access to voting by lower-income communities, such as African Americans.