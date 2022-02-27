Trump fears World War III over conflict between Russia and Ukraine

donald trump warned that the invasion from Russia to Ukraine could lead to a “World War” given the unpredictability of conflict.

Thousands of people, I mean, this can lead to a much larger area than this (Ukraine). This could lead to many other countries and it can lead to a world war, ”said the former president of the United States in an interview with Fox News.

Trump assured that although there may be no intention of starting a world conflict, it unpredictable of the situation makes it even more precarious.

You never know how it starts, in a world war. You never think that a war will come out of it. Suddenly, you end up in a world war. This is a very dangerous time for our nation, for the country,” he commented.

Doubt of Biden’s strategy

The former US president also questioned President Joe Biden’s current tactic of imposing punitive sanctions on Russia, saying they were not enough.

I suspect that they will have to do something more than sanctions,” he considered, although without expressly referring to his successor.

Putin understands how to avoid sanctions, and he goes through other countries: he goes to China, as an example,” he added.

Trump said the Russian invasion of Ukraine “should never have happened under any circumstances.”

I think it’s a shame this is happening. It’s something that shouldn’t be happening,” she said.

Trump was interviewed exclusively by foxnews in Orlando, Florida, within the framework of the Annual Conference of Conservative Political Action, the most important gathering of Republicans.

