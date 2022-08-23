Trump files lawsuit over FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago residence

Drafting

23 August 2022

Caption,

Former US President Donald Trump has asked a judge to halt a Justice Department investigation into files seized a few weeks ago from his home during an FBI search.

In a lawsuit, Trump’s legal team called for an independent attorney to be appointed to oversee the documents agents removed from Mar-a-Lago in Florida this month.

Eleven sets of classified files were seized from Trump’s residence on August 8, according to the FBI.

Trump is being investigated for possible mishandling of classified documents from his time as president.

On Monday, his lawyers asked that a third party be appointed as an expert witness to determine whether the seized files are covered by executive privilege, which allows presidents to withhold certain communications.

Special experts are typically appointed in criminal cases where there is concern that some evidence may be protected by attorney-client privilege or other protections that could make it inadmissible in court.

“It is unreasonable to allow the prosecution team to review the documents without meaningful safeguards,” the 27-page lawsuit argues.

“Other than returning seized items…only a neutral review by a special expert witness can protect the ‘great public interest’ in preserving ‘the confidentiality of conversations that take place in the performance of the president’s official duties. ‘”.

Caption, Trump maintains that the search was politically motivated.

“probable cause”

The Justice Department said in a brief statement that prosecutors were aware of Trump’s lawsuit and would respond in court.

The “search warrant at Mar-a-Lago was authorized by a federal court upon the required finding of probable cause,” spokesman Anthony Coley said.

Trump’s lawyers filed the suit in West Palm Beach, Florida, before a judge the former president nominated to the bench in 2020.

The document repeats Trump’s argument that the FBI search was a politically motivated effort to block his potential 2024 presidential ambitions and the electoral prospects of other Republican candidates for the November midterm elections.

“President Donald J Trump is the clear favorite in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary and the 2024 General Election, should he decide to run,” the document says.

Caption, Police guarded the outskirts of Mar-a-Lago while the FBI searched.

“Law enforcement is a shield that protects Americans,” he continues. “It cannot be used as a weapon for political purposes.”

The “shockingly aggressive move” at Mar-a-Lago by some two dozen FBI agents took place “without understanding the distress it would cause most Americans,” Trump’s lawyers said.

His legal team continues to accuse the Joe Biden administration of leaking “inaccurate and ever-changing justifications” for the search to the media.

Monday’s legal action also says Trump and his team want the Justice Department to provide a more detailed list of what was seized during the FBI search.

The judge who approved the search warrant – an unprecedented one for the home of a former US president – is still determining whether to release the affidavit that was submitted in support of the investigation.

On Monday, Judge Bruce Reinhart said the government’s proposed redactions for the affidavit were so lengthy that they “didn’t make sense” if released, though he said he still believed it shouldn’t remain completely sealed given the public interest in the case. .

The timeline of the investigation against Trump

• January 2022: The National Archives retrieves 15 boxes of White House records from Mar-a-Lago, saying some of the documents they received at the end of the Trump administration were torn.

• February: Reports emerge that classified files were found in the Mar-a-Lago cache, and the National Archives asks the Department of Justice to investigate.

• April: US media report that the FBI has launched a preliminary investigation.

• June 3: A senior Justice Department official and three FBI agents traveled to Mar-a-Lago to review items in a basement. Trump told them, “Whatever you need, let us know,” according to his lawsuit.

• June 8: Federal investigators write to a Trump aide asking him to use a stronger lock to secure the room where the items are kept. Trump says that request was quickly fulfilled.

• June 22: The Trump Organization receives a subpoena from the Department of Justice for CCTV footage of Mar-a-Lago.

• August 8: Dozens of agents search Mar-a-Lago and seize more than 20 boxes, some of which contain secret files, according to the court order.