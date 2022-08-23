News

Trump files lawsuit over FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago residence

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Sea-to-Lake

image source, Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump has asked a judge to halt a Justice Department investigation into files seized a few weeks ago from his home during an FBI search.

In a lawsuit, Trump’s legal team called for an independent attorney to be appointed to oversee the documents agents removed from Mar-a-Lago in Florida this month.

Eleven sets of classified files were seized from Trump’s residence on August 8, according to the FBI.

Trump is being investigated for possible mishandling of classified documents from his time as president.

