Trump gives details of the documents that the FBI consigned during the raid on his mansion

“Wow! In the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago my three passports (one expired) were stolen along with everything else. This is an assault on a political opponent on a level never before seen in our country. Third world!” he said in a message on his Truth Social network.

former US president Donald Trump (2017-2021) denounced this Monday that the FBI “stole” his three passports, one of them already expired, in the search made last week to his Florida mansion in search of classified documents.

Taking valid passports would prevent Trump from leaving the countrywho last Thursday had already criticized that this search was carried out in his opinion without prior notice and also inspected the cabinets of the first lady, Melania.

The raid was aimed at finding classified documents that the former Republican president took from the White House when he left power in 2021.

Trump is being investigated for the possible commission of three crimes: Violation of the Espionage Act, Obstruction of Justice and Destruction of Documentswhich, if convicted, could carry from fines to prison terms and disqualification from holding political office.

Among the documentation seized are 26 boxes and several folders of documents and photos with the labels “top secret” or “confidential”, one of them under the title “President of France” and another on the request for pardon of Roger Stone, confidant of Trump.

The search warrant and inventory are no longer under gag order and have been made public. But, from the Republican side, pressure is growing to spread what alleged “national threat” led to the raid, as well as for the FBI to publish all the information and exchanges that led to it.

Prosecutor makes request

The US Department of Justice asked the judge on Monday to keep secret the affidavit with which he justified the request to search the house of former President Donald Trump alleging that its publication could affect the course of the investigation.

In a 13-page document addressed to the Florida (southeastern US) judge handling the case, the prosecutor Juan Antonio González requested that the document not be published because it could “alter the trajectory of the investigation, reveal current or future actions and undermine the ability of the agents to obtain credible evidence or witnesses.”

Several US media outlets, including the daily Washington Post and the chain CNNhad requested that the affidavit sent by the Government to the magistrate to justify the search at Trump’s house be published, a request that was approved by the Justice.

The judge already allowed the search warrant to be published last Friday, as both parties agreed.

However, the order was issued by the judge and what the media now requested was that the affidavit with which the Department of Justice had justified the FBI searching Trump’s mansion.

“In addition to the implications for the investigation, the publication of this type of investigative material could have devastating consequences for the reputations and rights of the individuals whose actions and comments are described,” justified the Justice Department in its text before the judge.