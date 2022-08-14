Trump had a habit of seizing intelligence documents: former security advisers

The former US president, donald trump“had the habit of seizing intelligence documents”, has declared John Boltonone of the former president’s former national security advisers.

NBC News recalled: “He was known to rip records that deputies had to retrieve from trash cans or the floor and tape them back together, according to former deputies and multiple reports.” “He worried people all the time,” Bolton recalled in an interview.

The media detailed that “three separate criminal investigations revolve around the former president: the records case, the investigation into his role in the attempt to annul the victory of Joe Biden in the 2020 election and his effort to nullify Biden’s victory in Georgia, a crucial swing state.”

“A Chaotic Exit”

According to NBC, a source said that “it was a chaotic exit (…) Everyone piled everything, the staff, the White House workers, in the moving trucks. When they got to Sea-to-Lake, they piled everything in there in this warehouse, except things like the first lady’s clothes. Everything in a box went there”

“He didn’t care. He didn’t care about the boxes. He was in a dark place at the time, if you remember. He didn’t even unpack the stuff,” the source added. “Over time, the staff moved them back. If he had brought him to that warehouse and asked him: ‘What are his presidential documents?’ he couldn’t tell you.”

According to advisers, confidants and former aides, Trump is a “cargo rat” who tends to leave the real packaging to his subordinates.

Another former White House aide said Trump was never very concerned about the records management.

Read also: From papers to photos, what did the FBI take from Trump’s residence? This is the list…

The Mar-a-Lago search warrant executed Monday was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House documents recovered from Trump’s home earlier this year. The National Archives had asked the agency to investigate after saying that 15 file boxes that they recovered from the mansion included secret documents.

It is not known whether the Justice Department decided to execute the search warrant simply as a way to recover the documents or as part of a broader criminal investigation. Various federal laws regulate the handling of confidential information and presidential records, and those who misuse them face civil and criminal penalties.

the federal magistrate Bruce Reinhartthe same judge who signed the search warrant, authorized the publication of said search warrant and acknowledgments at the request of the Department of Justice, after Secretary Merrick Garland declared that there was “a substantial public interest in this matter” and Trump said he supported “immediate” release of the order.

The Justice Department told the judge Friday afternoon that the former president’s attorneys did not object to the proposal to release those documents.

Read also: Search Trump, for possible violation of espionage law

In messages posted on your social network TruthSocialTrump wrote: “Not only will I not oppose the release of the documents… I am going a step further by encouraging the immediate release of those documents.”

The Justice Department’s request was notable because those documents traditionally remain sealed during an ongoing investigation, but the agency apparently acknowledged that its silence since the raid had created an opportunity for the former president and his allies to launch verbal attacks, and felt the The public is entitled to an explanation from the FBI about the cause of Monday’s operation at the former president’s home.

“The clear and powerful interest of the public in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of removing the seal,” states a petition filed Thursday in Florida federal court.

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on news of the day, opinion, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

vare/acmr