Trump had over 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

The initial batch of documents recovered by the National Archives of the former president donald trump in January included more than 150 marked as classifieda number that raised serious concern at the Justice Department and helped trigger the criminal investigation that led FBI agents to enter Mar-a-Lago this month seeking to recover more, multiple people briefed on the matter said.

In total, the government has recovered more than 300 documents with Trump’s classified markings since he left office, the people said:







Officials at the National Archives spent much of 2021 trying to retrieve material from former President Donald J. Trump that he should have turned over when he left office. Photo Saul Martinez for The New York Times



that first batch of documents returned in January, another set provided by Trump aides to the Justice Department in June, and material seized by the FBI in the search this month.

The previously unreported volume of sensitive material found in the former president’s possession in January helps explain why the Justice Department moved so urgently to search for any other classified material he might have.

And the extent to which such a large number of highly sensitive documents remained at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, for months, even as the department sought the return of all material that should have been left in government custody when Trump left the Oval Office, suggested to officials that the former president or his aides had been arrogant in handlingnot at all communicative with researchers, or both.

The specific nature of the sensitive material Trump took from the White House remains unclear.







Whether anyone will face criminal charges stemming from the document investigation remains to be seen. Photo Kenny Holston for The New York Times.



But the 15 boxes that Trump turned over to the archives in January, nearly a year after leaving office, included documents from the CIA, the National Security Agency and the FBI that covered a variety of topics of national security concern, a person familiar with the matter said.

Trump checked the boxes the same in late 2021, according to multiple people briefed on their efforts, before handing them over.

The highly sensitive nature of some of the material in the boxes prompted archives officials to refer the matter to the Justice Department, which within months called for a grand jury investigation.

Trump aides turned over a few dozen additional confidential documents during a visit to Mar-a-Lago by Justice Department officials in early June.

At the conclusion of this month’s search, officials left with 26 boxes, including 11 sets of material marked as classifiedcomprising dozens of additional documents.

One set had the highest level of classification, compartmentalized information top secret/sensitive

The Justice Department investigation is continuing, suggesting officials aren’t sure they’ve recovered all of the presidential records Trump took with him from the White House.

Even after the FBI’s extraordinary decision to execute a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, investigators have sought additional surveillance footage of the club, people familiar with the matter said.

It was the second such lawsuit over the club’s security tapes, the people familiar with the matter said, stressing that authorities are still examining how Trump and his staff handled the classified documents before the search.

A Trump spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump allies insist that the president had a “standing order” to declassify material that left the Oval Office for the White House residence, and have asserted that the General Services Administrations, not Trump staff, packed the boxes with the documents.

No documentation has come to light confirming that Trump declassified the material, and the possible crimes cited by the Justice Department in seeking the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago would not depend on the classification status of the documents.

Officials at the National Archives spent much of 2021 trying to recover material from Trump, after learning that roughly two dozen boxes of material from presidential records had been in the White House residence for several months.

Rules

Under the Presidential Records Act, all official material remains government owned and must be provided to the archives at the end of a president’s term.

Among the items they knew were missing were Trump’s original letters from the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and the note that the president Barack Obama he had left Trump before leaving office.

Two former White House officials, who had been designated as Trump’s representatives with the files, received calls and tried to facilitate the return of the documents.

Trump resisted those calls, describing the boxes of documents as “mine,” according to three aides familiar with his comments.

Shortly after beginning their investigation earlier this year, Justice Department officials concluded there were additional classified documents they needed to collect.

In May, after conducting a series of witness interviews, the department issued a summons for return of the remaining classified material, according to people familiar with the episode.

On June 3, Jay Bratt, head of lto counterintelligence section from the Justice Department’s national security division, went to Mar-a-Lago to meet with two of Trump’s attorneys, Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb, and retrieve any remaining classified material to satisfy the warrant.

Corcoran went through the boxes himself to identify pre-classified material, according to two people familiar with his efforts.

Corcoran showed Bratt the basement storage room where, he said, the remaining material had been kept.

Trump briefly came to see investigators during the visit.

Bratt and the agents who joined him received a bunch of classified material, according to two people familiar with the meeting.

Corcoran then drafted a statement, which Bobb, who is said to be the custodian of the documents.

He claimed that, to the best of his knowledge, all of the classified material that was there had been returned, according to two people familiar with the statement.

Corcoran did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Bobb did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Shortly after that visit, investigators, who were interviewing several people in Trump’s circle about the documents, came to believe that there was other presidential records that had not been delivered, according to people familiar with the matter.

On June 22, the Justice Department subpoenaed the Trump Organization for Mar-a-Lago security footage, which included a busy hallway outside the storage area, the people said.

The club had 60-day surveillance footage of some areas of the property, dating back to late April of this year.

While much of the footage showed hours of club employees walking down the busy corridor, some of it raised concern for investigators, according to people familiar with the matter.

Revealed people moving boxes in and outand in some cases seemed to change the containers in which some documents were kept.

The images also showed other parts of the property.

In seeking a second round of security footage, the Justice Department wants to review tapes from weeks previous in search of August 8.

Federal officials have indicated that their initial goal has been to secure any classified documents Trump had at Mar-a-Lago, a pay-per-membership club where there is little control over who gets in as a guest.

It remains to be seen if anyone will face criminal charges stemming from the investigation.

The combination of witness interviews and initial security footage prompted Justice Department officials to begin drafting a search warrant application, people familiar with the matter said.

FBI agents conducting the search found the additional documents in Mar-a-Lago’s basement storage area, as well as in a dumpster ein a closet at Trump’s office, the people said.

Trump allies have attacked law enforcement agencies, accusing investigators of being partisan.

Intense public interest has now spurred a legal fight to see the affidavit underlying the search warrant.

On Monday, a federal magistrate issued a formal order directing the Justice Department to send under seal the proposed redactions to the affidavit underlying the warrant used to search Mar-a-Lago by Thursday, accompanied by a memorandum explaining its justifications. .

In the order, the judge, Bruce E. Reinhart, said he was inclined to release portions of the sealed affidavit but wanted to wait until he saw government redactions before making a decision.

Glenn Thrush and Alan Feuer contributed to this report.

c.2022 The New York Times Company

