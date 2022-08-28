News

Trump had secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence that compromised “human intelligence sources,” according to the Justice Department.

Mar-a-Lago Mansion, in Palm Beach, Florida

The FBI searched Trump’s mansion in Florida on August 8.

The Justice Department on Friday released a redacted version of the document that authorized the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida earlier this month.

It is a 38-page affidavit that provides, among other things, details about classified documents that Trump allegedly took from the White House and that were returned by the former president to the National Archives earlier this year.

The FBI indicated to the judge in the text that it considered likely to find “evidence of obstruction” of justice by Trump at the register of his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach.

He said there is “probable cause to believe” that classified national security documents were taken to “unauthorized” locations on Trump’s private property.

Trump had secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence that compromised "human intelligence sources," according to the Justice Department.

