Trump had secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence that compromised “human intelligence sources,” according to the Justice Department.

BBC News World

26 August 2022

The FBI searched Trump's mansion in Florida on August 8.

The Justice Department on Friday released a redacted version of the document that authorized the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida earlier this month.

It is a 38-page affidavit that provides, among other things, details about classified documents that Trump allegedly took from the White House and that were returned by the former president to the National Archives earlier this year.

The FBI indicated to the judge in the text that it considered likely to find “evidence of obstruction” of justice by Trump at the register of his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach.

He said there is “probable cause to believe” that classified national security documents were taken to “unauthorized” locations on Trump’s private property.

The Department of Justice only revealed some parts of the text and withheld others for reasons of confidentiality – for example, to keep the identity of witnesses secret – that may contain important details about the investigation.

Of the 38 pages of the unsealed affidavit, 21 are mostly or entirely blacked out. There are several pages where you don’t see a single word.

Trump denies doing anything wrong and has accused the judge who approved the search warrant of authorizing a “burglary” at his home, insisting he was cooperating with inquiries into documents he had.

The US prosecutor's office is investigating Trump for alleged "obstruction of justice."

What the documents say

Since the search of Trump’s home on August 8, numerous voices had requested that the document that gave rise to the FBI action be released. This is what the documents reveal:

The 38-page document says there was “probable cause” to believe that “evidence, contraband, proceeds of crime or other items unlawfully possessed” would be found at Trump’s residence in violation of federal law.

The affidavit says that 14 of the 15 boxes delivered to the National Archives earlier this year – which Trump took from the White House at the end of his presidency – contained classified information. The boxes contained a number of newspaper clippings, magazines and photographs, but also 184 classified documents, 25 of which contained information marked “top secret” .

. The document says there was enough evidence to believe there were more classified documents at the facility. [Mar-a-Lago] and that they were also stored in an unsafe place.

the cache it included information from highly sensitive US human intelligence sources.

The agents took several boxes with government documents, some of them classified.

The search warrant, which was released on August 13, already revealed that the US Attorney General is investigating the former president for alleged obstruction of justice, a possible violation of the Espionage Act and criminal handling of government documents .

. Investigators requested that many parts of the document be redacted, or blacked out, to preserve the integrity of the ongoing process and protect certain witnesses and participants.

An unusual situation in an unusual case

Analysis by Anthony Zurcher, BBC North America Correspondent

For the first time the public has had access to the affidavit. At least parts of it, not the juiciest.

As expected, the document was heavily redacted by the US Department of Justice with the approval of Judge Reinhart.

The Justice Department described their work as a “criminal investigation into the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of government records.”

In addition, he offered details about the Mar-a-Lago material already delivered to the National Archives. Those boxes contained a random assortment of newspaper clippings, magazines, and photos, but also 184 classified documents, including 25 marked “top secret.”

The affidavit cited the existence of reasonable evidence to believe that there were more classified documents on the premises and that they were also stored in an unsecured location.

This is of particular concern to the government, as foreign nationals have gained access to Mar-a-Lago.

image source, EPA

The document removed information about federal agents involved in the case and government witnesses who, if their identities were revealed, could face “retaliation, intimidation or harassment, and even threats to their physical safety,” according to the Justice Department.

This was justified because exposing their identities could also restrict other people who could share information relevant to the investigation.

It was redrafted to avoid, according to the government, providing “a roadmap for anyone trying to obstruct the investigation.”

For an affidavit like this to be declassified, even partially, is unusual.

But this is not a common case. Now Justice Department investigators will return to work behind closed doors. The public may not know more until there are criminal charges in the case, if any.

Post Reactions

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the document, but President Joe Biden did speak to reporters, who asked if Trump had the authority to declassify documents.

“I have declassified everything in the world! I am president, I can do everything!” He replied ironically to criticize the former president.

President Biden ridiculed Trump's behavior in relation to the classified documents.

He later said he would not comment on Friday’s revelations.

“I don’t know the details, I don’t even want to know,” Biden said. “Let the Department of Justice handle it”.

The president explained that classified documents can be taken home “depending on the circumstances” and that he keeps them in a safe place.

“Today I am taking home the PDB (the daily presidential summary). It is insured. I have a person with me, a military man with me. I read it, I insured it again, I give it to the military,” he explained.

For his part, Trump insisted on his outright rejection of the way the Department of Justice and the FBI acted and criticized the fact that the document had been edited.

On his Truth Social platform, the former president wrote: “Heavily redacted statement!!! No mention of ‘nuclear,’ a total subterfuge of the FBI and DOJ, or our cooperation in document delivery, they We gave a lot.”

And he added that the Judge Bruce Reinhart “I never should have allowed the raid on my house.”

“He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases because of his animosity and hatred towards his favorite president, me.”

what can happen now

Justice Department investigators will return to work behind closed doors where they will continue to review the withdrawn documents, working alongside intelligence agencies to determine if national security has been compromised. Investigators also hinted at the possibility of contacting new witnesses.

We may not hear more about this case until a decision is made on whether to pursue criminal charges for mishandling presidential records or classified material or obstruction of justice.

However, the legal battles over the August 8 break-in at Trump’s Florida residence are far from over.

The former president’s lawsuit requesting that an independent “special judge” review the seized assets is still pending, although the judge in that case has already expressed some skepticism about the request.

That lawsuit could put the investigation on hold while a review is done to ensure documents that should be protected by attorney-client privilege have not been seized.

And Trump’s PR campaign against the Justice Department and the investigation continues. He called it a “witch hunt” and has inflated the scope of his lawsuit, claiming that he was challenging the constitutionality of the hunt itself (he was not).

He has claimed that this is all an attempt to prevent him from further involvement in national politics although, as he travels across the United States to hold political rallies and continues to stoke speculation of a future presidential bid, there is little evidence he is being deterred.