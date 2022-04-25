Trump held in contempt for failing to deliver documents to New York District Attorney

Michael Cohen talks to CNN about the Trump investigation 2:51

(CNN) — A New York judge has held Donald Trump in civil contempt after the state attorney general’s office said he failed to turn over a series of documents as part of its investigation into the former president’s company.

Judge Arthur Engoron said Trump failed to comply with his order to produce the documents and that his attorneys failed to show how a search for materials in Trump’s possession was executed. Engoron also ordered that the former president be fined $10,000 a day until he complies.

Trump, I know you take your job very seriously and I take mine seriously. I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you $10,000 per day until you suspend that contempt,” Engoron said at a hearing Monday. A written decision is expected Tuesday with a start date for the fines.

Trump plans to appeal the decision, his lawyer Alina Habba told reporters.

“We respectfully disagree with the decision the court made,” Habba said. “All the documents, as I explained, that responded to the summons were already presented to the attorney general months ago.”

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating the Trump Organization for more than two years. Previously, she said her office found multiple misleading or fraudulent misstatements and omissions in the Trump Organization’s financial statements, which were provided to lenders and insurers, among others, as part of her investigation.

Andrew Amer of the attorney general’s office said Trump has not filed “a single response document” to a subpoena issued to him in December.

“We’ve been hampered in our efforts to have a full understanding because we don’t have evidence of the person who sits at the top of the organization,” Amer said.

Kevin Wallace, also from the Prosecutor’s Office, said that in some cases it has been “very complicated” to obtain the necessary documents for the investigation. He further described the Trump Organization as a closely held family business with 500 entities and millions of dollars in motion.

In court, Habba said the former president does not believe he is above the law, but simply does not have the kinds of written communications the order sought. But, he added that Trump has produced hundreds of thousands of documents through his aides. Habba said she herself searched the former president’s printed calendars and physical file locations, and even interviewed her client in Florida.

“President Trump doesn’t email. He doesn’t text. And he doesn’t have a work computer at home or anywhere else,” Habba said.

“I took it upon myself to get on a plane and fly, and I asked him one by one if there was anything he had in his possession that he hadn’t given me, as I would need it. And he didn’t,” he said.

The judge asked why Trump did not sign an affidavit saying he complied with the subpoena. Habba said she would.

“My client is an honest person, to the dismay of certain people in this room,” Habba said.

James’ office has said in court documents that the Trump Organization is under investigation for engaging in fraudulent or misleading conduct in connection with appraisals and financial statements. The Prosecutor’s Office has summoned both the former president and his company for documents related to his investigation.

Habba argued that the attorney general’s investigation “apparently ran out of course.” And he said that, since it began three years ago, the Trump Organization has received six separate subpoenas, produced more than 6 million pages of documents, and 13 Trump Organization witnesses have testified, among other things.

“The scope is continually changing to fit the needs of the attorney general,” Habba said in court. “When she’s not satisfied with the evidence she’s obtained, she turns around and looks for something new.”