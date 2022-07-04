Trump is already “seriously” contemplating announcing his candidacy for the US Presidency

Former US President Donald Trump is “seriously” contemplating announcing, this summer at the earliest, what would be his second presidential candidacy of the United States for the 2024 elections, according to sources close to the tycoon cited by CBS News.

Trump has already privately advanced his intentions to his closest circle of friends, a possibility that the newspaper ‘The New York Times’ already advanced.

If I didn’t announce it in the summer, Trump is also considering the possibility of presenting his candidacy during the legislative election campaign in November.

Sources close to the former president understand that, in part, Trump wants to use his candidacy as a platform to defend himself against the accusations against him that point to him for instigating the assault on the Capitol in January 2021, understanding that the Republican Party is not doing enough to protect him.

Trump’s ascendancy over party supporters remains enormous. According to one survey published by the University of Emerson College and collected by the newspaper ‘The Hill’, the tycoon would clearly prevail in the next presidential elections to the current US president, Joe Biden, by 44 percent against 39 percent of votes.

Biden has already made explicit his intention to run for a second presidential term despite some Democratic voices who have already questioned his suitability.

56 percent of Republican voters would support Trump in the GOP primary. 20 percent would back Florida Governor Ron DeSantis; 9 percent to former Vice President Mike Pence and the rest of the options does not exceed 5 percent.