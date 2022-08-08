Trump is emerging as the best candidate in the preferences of the conservatives for 2024 – El Financiero

The ex-president donald trumpwho has hinted that plans to run again in 2024was the clear choice in a presidential poll among Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) attendees, beating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump had a 99 percent approval rating. and was the choice of 69 percent of the roughly 1,000 Dallas conference attendees who voted, followed by DeSantis with 24 percent. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz had 2 percent with other potential candidates at 1 percent or less.

In a separate question, without Trump as a candidate in 2024DeSantis was the overwhelming choice with 65 percentfollowed by the former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., at 8 percent, Cruz at 6 percent and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 5 percent.

While unscientific, the poll released Saturday is an indication of sentiment among Republican activists and grassroots voters. Republicans look at the results of heA poll to measure Trump’s position and his possible rivals in 2024, especially DeSantis, who did not attend the conference.

The possible candidacy of Donald Trump

Support for Trump changed little from to the 70 percent it received in the survey conducted in the 2021 CPAC meeting in Dallas last July, and was higher than 59 percent in a February CPAC opinion poll at its event in Orlando.

Trump said that has already decided whether to make another run for the White Houseand that the only question that remained was when he would make the announcement, before or after the midterm elections in November.

The CPAC survey also asked attendees who they would like to see as a possible Trump’s running mate. DeSantis was the overwhelming choice at 43 percent, followed by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at 9 percent and Pompeo at 7 percent.