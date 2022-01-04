Trump is organizing a new coup, it must be stopped now

This is the opening editorial of the new issue of Linkiesta Magazine with New York Times Turning Points 2022. The volume of 232 pages can already be pre-ordered here, on the Linkiesta store.

—————————————————–

There is no American newspaper or TV show either cocktail party of Washington where there is no mention of the ongoing coup attempt orchestrated by Donald Trump in view of the elections of 2024, after the general rehearsal of January 6, 2021, when on his explicit indication a few hundred daring members of the anti-democratic movement took d ‘ stormed Congress, besieged MPs, and threatened to hang Vice President Mike Pence for not fully embracing the Big Trump election lie stolen by Joe Biden. Five people died that morning, 138 policemen were injured and seven hundred rowdy men were arrested.

We live in such maddened times that an assault on the world’s oldest democracy carried out on live television, with deputies and senators forced to flee or barricaded in the closets of Capitol Hill, has become a case in point, not a piece of history, not like a colonel Antonio Tejero to the nth degree and with an orange carry, but like a scuffle to be shared on Twitter, nonsense, a contemporary way of doing politics.

All this despite the undemocratic fans on both sides of the Atlantic trying to emulate the patriotic and supremacist spirit of theAmerica first fascist removed from voters.

In short, a coup d’etat with violent methods and legal disputes is foiled and now the news reports that the coup is still ongoing, with the experience of those who have already tried once and with legislative activities aimed at suppressing democracy especially in Republican majority states, where Trumpians have appointed loyalist officials to electoral commissions and where they have presented rules which transfer to the legislative assemblies the power to appoint the delegates to the national presidential college that formally elects the president of the United States, removing him from the simple arithmetic calculation of the votes.

It is not an opinion, it is not a disputed fact, at first it even took Trump’s own family members and his major accomplices in the media by surprise, as their January 6 emails read to Congress showed that even they were worried about the assault on Capitol Hill and for this they begged the president to stop. Trump of course did not stop, it was his associates who aligned themselves with the Big Lie and the coup.

All of this has been told in great detail by formidable journalistic articles such as the one by Robert Kagan that we publish in this issue or the one by Barton Gellman on the Atlantic.

Yet nobody does anything. Everyone talks about it, but nobody intervenes. The committees of the Chamber timidly ask the former for an account staff of Trump, prosecutors put the January 6 labor force on trial, but i feds they do not show up at the Eversor’s house in chief to stop the conspiracy against America.

In the absence of an awareness of the Democratic Party, more interested in fighting battles to protect perceived pronouns than in defense of democracy, we are inexorably approaching a political catastrophe that could become irreversible with the mid-term elections next November 2022, when Trump’s fascist party is likely to win a majority in the House and farewell even to timid hearings and cautions.

There is a political responsibility of President Joe Biden in this rush to the precipice. Biden thus thinks not to exacerbate the spirits, but it is not clear the usefulness of not offending the sensitivity of those who are subverting the democratic rules and the republican spirit of the United States.

The responsibility rests with Biden, but the main unconscious is Attorney General Merrick Garland, now Trump’s parachute. The Minister of Justice has in fact decided not to pursue Trump’s blatant attack on democracy, to avoid politicizing the federal apparatus. A clumsy decision that could have made sense on the thwarted attack of January 6, but inexplicable given that the attempt to coup is in progress. This is not about behaving differently from what Trump did at the end of 2020 when, perhaps in intellectual homage to Putin, he thought of arresting his rival Biden simply to prevent him from kicking him in the ass from the Oval Office. Here it is a question of stopping the second half of the coup d’état.

The police have arrested or put on trial the material executors of the assault on Congress, without dealing with the principals or thwarting subsequent moves which, as mentioned, are cooking with legal methods, with new laws and with the appointment of officials that when the votes are counted they will not respond to the choices of the voters, but to the indications of Trump’s club leaders.

While the Democrats rest easy because they delude themselves that without the White House Trump is not dangerous, the former president is preparing, once again in the light of the sun, the revenge that will take no prisoners. Every day, leading American investigative reporters and conservative pundits disgusted by Trump’s self-centered and scoundrel authoritarianism reveal the details of the meticulous preparation of what was seen live in January 2021, when Trump and his people tried all the ways. possible ways to keep the White House from which they have been expelled with a plebiscite for manifest indecency.

The chronicles say that the Trumpians tried to involve the army, to bend constitutional rules and state laws in their favor, threatening public officials who should have ratified the electoral result in favor of Biden and unleashing the crazy masses. against anyone who adhered to the simple counting of votes. They have not succeeded, but they are working so that in 2024 they will succeed.

The global movement against liberal democracy began almost as an intellectual provocation in Viktor Orbán’s Hungary and then became Vladimir Putin’s pick for weakening the West. The American voters rejected him temporarily by electing Biden and the counter-offensive has spread everywhere, even in Italy with the removal of the populists and nationalists from the government, but now the anti-democratic movement is reorganizing.

2022 will be a decisive year, with the slow exit from Covid, the economic recovery and tensions with China, but it will also be so with the home front. Italy will have a new President of the Republic and will not have to waste Mario Draghi’s formidable government capacity, perhaps together with Emmanuel Macron’s France who will have to reject the nationalist threat of Marine Le Pen and the populist one of Éric Zemmour.

The main field of the democratic world, however, remains America, the shining city on the hill, no matter how the elections of midterm in November. What matters now is to find the courage to stop a subversive’s rise to power, to protect the rule of law and to save the free world.



This is the opening editorial of the new issue of Linkiesta Magazine with New York Times Turning Points 2022. The volume of 232 pages can already be pre-ordered here, on the Linkiesta store.