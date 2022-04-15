Trump joins Biden in calling Russia’s offensive in Ukraine “genocide”

Former US President Donald Trump joined the country’s current president, Joe Biden, on Wednesday in also describing the Russian military offensive in Ukraine as “genocide.”

In an interview with the Fox News television channel on Wednesday night, Trump began to harshly criticize Biden’s policies, which he claims have led to high inflation in the country, after which he assured: “Now to that we must add what is happening in Ukraine. That is genocide.”

Trump’s comments come a day after Biden publicly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing a genocide in Ukraine.

“We have the most powerful and most capable nuclear weapons in the world because of what I did,” he added. Trump in his remarks on Fox News, in which he reiterated that if he had been in power the invasion of Ukraine would not have happened.

The former president also believed that neither the US nor NATO should have “stayed out” of the conflict.

Biden has refused to send troops to Ukraine and to close the country’s airspace, but this Wednesday it announced that it has authorized an additional 800 million dollars in military and security assistance to Ukraine.

According to the list released by the Pentagon, the new military assistance includes for the first time, since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, 18 Howitzers 155-millimeter cannons with 40,000 ammunition; To which are added 10 AN/TPQ-36 type anti-artillery radars and two AN/MPQ-54 air surveillance radars.

The package also contains 300 Switchblade Drones (which have anti-armour warheads), 500 Javelin anti-tank missiles, 200 armored personnel carriers, 100 Humvees light armored vehicles, 11 Mi-17 helicopters, 30,000 armored helmets and uniforms, and 2,000 laser and optical binoculars.