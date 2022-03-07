Trump jokes about bombing Russia with China-flagged planes

According to reports from Washington Postlast Saturday, Former President Donald Trump shared some joking comments about the conflict between Russia and Ukraineat an event with major donors to the Republican National Committee at a retreat in New Orleans.

according to the medium, Trump said the United States should “put the Chinese flag” on F-22 fighter jets and bomb Russia. The former president later suggested that the United States should blame China for the offensive and then watch as the two countries engage in conflict.

“And then we say, ‘China did it’”Trump said, which, according to an unnamed source cited by CBS News, drew laughter from the room. “Then they start fighting each other, and we sit and watch”he added.

Trump criticized for calling Vladimir Putin a “genius” for his actions in Ukraine

Trump was criticized after, in an interview on ‘The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show’said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics in eastern Ukraine it was a “cool” and “pretty smart” move.

“This is great. Putin declares a large part of Ukraine independent. Oh that’s wonderful. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ He will come in and be a peacemaker”added Trump, who regularly praised and sought close ties with Putin during his administration.

The former president also took advantage of the interview to emphasize that if he had remained president, Putin would never have attempted such a thing. “It would never have happened with us. If she had been in office, it wouldn’t even be imaginable. Do you know what Biden’s response was? He didn’t have an answer.”said the former president.

However, days later, the former president seemed to change the tone of his speech, calling the conflict in Ukraine a “holocaust” during an extensive interview with Maria Bartiromo from Fox Business and urging Russia to stop fighting. Trump said that Moscow had to stop killing such people and suggested that an agreement could be reached to end the conflict.