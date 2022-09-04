Trump lashes out at Biden, the FBI and the media at his first post-registration rally | International

More than a rally, what Donald Trump has done this Saturday in Wilkes-Barre (Pennsylvania) has seemed like a reckoning. The former president of the United States spoke in public for the first time since the search of Mar-a-Lago, his mansion in Palm Beach (Florida), and only days after the president of the United States, Joe Biden, accused him in a speech in Philadelphia from being a threat to democracy. In front of an enthusiastic mass of supporters, Trump has lashed out at the Justice Department, the FBI, the media, the electric car, Angela Merkel and just about everything else in front of him. But above all he has attacked Joe Biden: “The enemy of the state is him and the group that controls him”, he has said.

Before beginning his speech, a video was projected on the pavilion’s screens in which Biden is seen tripping on some stairs, going blank or stuttering in a speech that ended with a slogan: “Biden can’t even speak. How is he going to lead? Trump himself has questioned his ability after criticizing Thursday’s speech, saying: “And the next morning he doesn’t even remember.” He has also said that the red backlight that day made Biden look “like the devil.”

More information

“Joe Biden came to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to deliver the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president, vilifying 75 million citizens,” referring to his voters. “All of you enemies of the state…” Do you want to know the truth? He is the enemy of the state”, he added. Biden made it clear that he was not referring to the majority of Republicans, but to Trump and his staunchest supporters, who deny Biden’s victory in 2020 and encourage political violence, whom the president refers to as the MAGA Republicans, the acronym for “Make America Great Again”, which was his campaign slogan and the motto of his presidency and which he still says is his favorite. Yesterday, some attendees wore T-shirts with the slogan “UltraMAGA”.

“It is not we who threaten democracy, but those who want to save it,” he said. “We are going to take back our country. The threat to the country is the radical left, not the right”, he assured while his followers insulted Biden over and over again, well with the slogan “Let’s go Brandon” (come on, Brandon), which ended up becoming a coarse covert insult after a mistake by a reporter on television, or directly, the original version: “Fuck Joe Biden” (fuck you, Joe Biden). A 49-year-old woman who had traveled to the rally from neighboring Kingston did not understand the first version and asked. “Oh, it’s my first rally. She was seeing all those ‘Let’s go Brandon’ signs, and she didn’t understand, she was like, ‘What am I missing?’” she argued.

Trump raises passions. He has spoken before nearly 8,000 people in a nearly full and fully delivered pavilion. There were audiences of all ages, almost as many women as men, entire families of grandparents, children and grandchildren. Almost all white, some Asian (“We Chinese love America, we love freedom and we love Trump,” said a woman in line) and hardly any African Americans, although one was strategically positioned behind Trump in the camera shot wearing a T-shirt. which read: “Blacks with Trump.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

This Saturday’s rally is the unofficial starting signal for his campaign for the November 8 legislative elections, which to a large extent are turning into a melee between Trump and Biden, a repeat of the 2020 presidential election and possible advance of those of 2024, to which the former president has once again hinted that he will be presented.

Trump’s high profile is a double-edged sword for Republicans. He mobilizes his supporters and nobody has as much pull in his party, but he also encourages the Democrats and can scare independent voters. For this reason, the former president himself has a lot at stake in Pennsylvania, where the candidates for the Senate, Mehmet Oz, and for governor, Doug Mastriano, won the primaries thanks to him and are now behind in the polls. Dr. Oz, who gave Trump more prominence on his website than himself, has now eliminated him so as not to scare off moderate voters. Biden, also aware of the importance of Pennsylvania, visits the state this Monday for the third time in a week.

Trump has said that the elections in which a little more than a third of the Senate and the entire House of Representatives are renewed must be a referendum on “skyrocketing inflation”, “rampant crime”, illegal immigration and “corruption and extremism.” of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.” “This country is going to hell,” he has repeated, but has spent more time on his current and past legal troubles, with a lengthy spiel about the investigation of Russian influence in the 2016 election, than on those issues. He also made no mention of abortion.

Donald Trump greets attendees during his rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. ANDREW KELLY (REUTERS)

Among his followers, the scandal of the registry and his documents has not taken its toll. “It’s probably a set up by the Department of Justice,” said one of the attendees, in his 70s. Trump has denounced the search as a political maneuver against him and his supporters. “They try to silence me and what is worse, they try to silence you, but they will not silence us,” he has said.

Then he has repeated out loud the argument that he has been using on social networks. He has described the actions of the Department of Justice and the FBI as “one of the most scandalous abuses of power of any Administration in the history of the United States” and “a parody of justice”, “typical of a Third World country”, despite all the evidence against him, in particular the hundred documents classified as confidential, secret or top secret that the agents found in the registry after Trump’s lawyers assured that they had all been returned.

“The FBI and the Department of Justice have become cruel monsters, controlled by rogues from the radical left, lawyers and the media, who tell them what to do,” he added. Trump has pointed out half a dozen times to the media, located in the back of the pavilion track, in a disqualifying tone, to which the public responded with jeers at the journalists.

“The Democrats are in the middle of a desperate attempt to keep me from going back to the White House, where they know I will clean up this mess again. They want to prevent us from completing our mission to recover American values, ”she said before assuring that the FBI search and the Justice Department investigation will turn against the Democrats. “They not only raided my house, but also the hopes and dreams of every citizen I have fought for,” said the former president, who has denounced that the FBI searched his wife’s things and even the room of his youngest son, Barron Trump, 16 years old.

big queues

Some followers have camped for days at the gate in order to have the best sites. Others have had to endure up to four hours of queue to enter. “I’ve been to three rallies here and I can’t believe how many people there are,” said a 70-year-old woman from Wilkes-Barre. In reality, the queue was due more to the exhaustive controls and poor organization, with only one entrance and few security arches, than to the number of people. Such a pavilion can be filled or emptied in half an hour with all inputs operational.

The hoax that Trump was robbed of the 2020 elections has also caught on among his followers. Trump won has become a motto as Elvis lives. “Everyone I know voted for Trump,” justified a man in his 40s wearing a white T-shirt in support of Doug Mastriano, the candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, one of the most conspicuous electoral deniers.

Trump has fired in all directions. He has ridiculed the electric car and California’s decision to ban combustion cars, even with the 2035 horizon that the former president has not mentioned. He has also said that he warned Angela Merkel that he was in the hands of Russia because of his dependence on gas and that she told him that this was not going to happen. “The Germans laughed at the UN when I warned you. They don’t laugh anymore,” he has said.

Wilkes-Barre, a city of about 45,000 inhabitants, neighboring Scranton, Biden’s hometown, is the capital of Luzerne County. No Republican presidential candidate had won there in decades, but it was key for Trump to beat Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania in 2016 and, with it, across the country. With his populist message, Trump connected with the inhabitants of this city with a mining and industrial tradition that in less than a century has lost almost half of its population, whom the journalist Ben Bradlee Jr, in his x-ray of what happened there in those elections he baptized as The Forgotten.

Both in the queue and inside, the attendees wore all the Trump paraphernalia. Caps, t-shirts, photos of Trump dressed as Rambo, flags with all his slogans, chants, a good group of bikers with their Harley-Davidsons. Inside, in the almost two hours of intermission between the opening act and Trump’s intervention, a group of young people danced wildly on the dance floor -especially the Village People YMCA-, which has sounded several times, as if it were the free party summer fun in Wilkes-Barre. Surely neither the Penguins, the local hockey team that plays at the venue, nor Judas Priest, who performs next month, have such a dedicated audience.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS America and receive all the informative keys of the current affairs of the region