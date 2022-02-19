Trump lashes out at the New York prosecutor who requested his appearance

The former president of the United States Donald Trump lashed out again this Thursday against the attorney general of New York, Letitia James, after a judge ordered him to testify before the New York District Attorney for an investigation into the business of his company.

“Going against a president of the United States, who got more votes while in office than any other president in history, and who is someone the radical left Democrats don’t want to run again, represents an unconstitutional attack on our country,” Trump wrote in a statement.

The magistrate, Arthur Engoron, ruled today in favor of the attorney general of the state of New York, who had claimed to question both Trump and his children Ivanka and Donald Jr. as part of an investigation for alleged fraud.

The judge rejected a motion presented by the Trumps to avoid having to testify and defended that the Prosecutor’s Office has “a clear right” to question them in the face of abundant evidence of possible fraud.

The investigation tries to determine if Trump’s company inflated the value of its assets in order to obtain bank loans and in parallel reduced that same value with the intention of paying less taxes.

As he has done on previous occasions, Trump today accused the Democratic Party’s James of politicizing his powers and saying “absolutely horrendous and untrue things” about him.

According to the former president, the investigation focuses on some “complementary benefits” on a vehicle, an apartment and the education of a grandson and only responds to the intention of the Prosecutor’s Office to “interfere” in his business and in the political process.

“THERE IS NO CASE!” wrote the businessman, who, as he has done on several occasions, described the investigation as a witch hunt and assured that in New York he cannot have a fair hearing.

“I can’t have a fair hearing in New York because of the hatred the judges and the judiciary have for me. It’s not possible!” he said.

Justice Engoron ruled that Trump must deliver the requested documents within 14 days and that he and his children must testify within the next 21 days.

The decision can still be appealed by the defense of the Trumps and it does not necessarily mean that those involved are going to give the details that the Prosecutor’s Office is looking for, since they can avail themselves of their right not to incriminate themselves, as Eric Trump, another of the sons, did. of the tycoon, when he was questioned in October 2020.

Last December, Trump and his company filed a lawsuit against James in response to his inquiries, alleging that the prosecutor is using them as “a political weapon.”

James officially requested in January that this lawsuit be dismissed and defended that the action “is nothing more than a baseless attack by Donald Trump to stop” the investigation into his businesses.