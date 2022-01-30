Trump: ‘Let’s save the USA, with Biden we risk the third world war’ – North America

“The country is dying” and the time has come to save it. Donald Trump presents himself charged and bubbly to the thousands of his fans who have flocked to Conroe, Texas. And as usual, it is a flood against the Democrats and the radical left who are responsible, in his opinion, for the crisis in America which is now “no longer respected” by anyone.

“What Putin and Russia are doing with Ukraine would never have happened with me as president. Under my gaze America was respected, perhaps more respected than ever,” says Trump, observing as with “weakness and incompetence. Biden risks a third world war “. Criticizing NATO almost as bad as China, the tycoon curries Biden for wanting to send troops to Europe for Ukraine. “It should send troops to the border with Mexico: last year alone, five million people crossed the border illegally,” he explains, knowing that he is addressing a particularly sensitive audience about immigration. Governor Greg Abbott’s Texas, unconditionally backed by Trump, has pledged to continue work on the border wall, a much-wanted project that the former president was unable to finish.

“Under my gaze America was respected, perhaps more respected than ever,” Trump adds to his jubilant fans. “Biden betrayed Israel and presided over the Afghanistan catastrophe. With me, on the other hand, we built the largest economy in the world, destroyed ISIS, brought the troops home and faced China,” adds Trump. “It is unfortunate and a disgrace what has happened to America in the last year”, he continues, returning to the theme of stolen elections and speaking of a “corrupt” electoral system: “we are a third world country”.

Trump closes his speech by about 80 minutes looking forward. “In 2022, we will end Nancy Pelosi’s political career and win Congress back. We are nine months away from mid-term elections and we know we need an avalanche victory to stop the Democrats from stealing our vote,” he says. “In 2024 we will take back the White House,” he adds before launching the final provocation. “If I run” in the presidential elections and “win, we will treat justly and fairly” those who participated in the assault on Congress on January 6, even if that meant “granting pardon.” A move that for Trump would be a revenge against the commission of inquiry into the assault on Congress wanted by the enemy Pelosi and in which the ‘hated’ Liz Cheney sits.

