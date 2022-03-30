Trump makes a call to Putin that has nothing to do with the war in Ukraine: he asks him to publish information about Hunter Biden | Univision News Politics

Donald Trump made a call to the Russian president that has nothing to do with the war unleashed by him against Ukraine: the former US president urged Vladimir Putin to publish any potentially damaging information he might have about Joe Biden’s family.
This Tuesday Trump reiterated unconfirmed claims about Hunter Biden in an interview with the media JustTheNewsby John Solomon, a journalist with similar views to the former president and whose previous coverage of the business of the president’s son in Ukraine was discredited.
Hunter Biden is accused, without evidence, of having received a payment in 2014 of 3.5 million dollars from Elena Baturina, the ex-wife of former Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov, for a consulting job at the firm Rosemont Seneca Thornton.
“She (Baturina) gave him $3.5 million. I think Putin would know the answer to that,” the former president said, referring to potential Hunter Biden deals in Russia. “I think you should publish it. I think we should know that answer,” he added, though it is not clear that any material exists, much less that the Kremlin has access to it.
Hunter Biden’s legal team told NBC News that he “had no interest” in that company and therefore the allegation that he received that payment is false.
Trump asks Putin for help for the second time
With this new request, Trump seems to accept as good an intervention of foreign countries for an investigation related to his main political adversary in the US, for his internal political plans. He did it before with Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, in a phone call that cost him his second impeachment trial in the Senate, where he was eventually acquitted.
The previous line of Republican attacks against the president’s son relied on consulting work which he performed in several foreign countries while his father was Barack Obama’s vice president.
In July 2016, in the middle of the electoral campaign, Trump asked the historical rival power of the United States: “Russia, if you are listening…”, candidate Trump said then, calling on the Kremlin to hack the personal emails of his Democratic contender, HillaryClinton.
As part of the same campaign, members of his inner circle met with a Russian agent who promised them compromising information about Clinton.
The day after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Trump praised Putin’s “genius” in recognizing the independence of the republics of Donestk and Luhansk, in the Donbas region, bordering Russia, which served as a prelude to the counter the neighboring country, and assured that something like this could be done on the border with Mexico.