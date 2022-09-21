Trump mocks Biden’s seat at Elizabeth II’s funeral

Former President of the United States donald trump used his social network to make fun of the position that Joe Biden had during the state funeral of the Queen isabel II at Westminster Abbey on September 18 and said he was able to get a better seat.

“If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me there,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform after a photo went viral showing with a red arrow the barely noticeable place the current US president occupied alongside all world leaders. who met at the ceremony in london.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II became the largest gathering of monarchs, leaders and heads of state in years, bringing together at least 500 figures of importance in global politics, including Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, according to US media.

“In real estate, as in politics and in life, location is everything!!!” Said the controversial political figure in a mocking tone.

In another publication, the former president lamented “this is what happened to the United States in just two short years. No respect!”

With Monday’s funeral, the longest reign of the British crown ends, Queen Isabell II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96, was at the head of the royal family for seven decades.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/20/group-of-people-in-an-auditory-4fe28fe2.png Biden taking a seat during Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

As reported by The Times, the order in which people were seated was as follows: first the queen’s family, followed by the monarchs, the leaders of the Commonwealth and finally other world leaders.

In other words, due to the protocol, the leaders of the Commonwealth countries were placed in front of other leaders, as is the case with Biden, who is not related to the queen or any other monarch and is not a member of the Commonwealth.

Given this aspect, Donald Trump’s position would not have been different from that of the Democratic president, according to USA Today.