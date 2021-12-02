Trump positive at Covid before the debate with Biden: storm over the former US president

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff revealed in a free preview from the Guardian that the former US president was already positive for Covid on the day of the debate against Joe Biden before the 2020 presidential elections: “Nothing could have stopped him.”

Donald Trump positive for Covid three days before the first debate with Joe Biden during the election campaign for the 2020 presidential election. The revelation comes directly from a former tycoon loyalist and former head of his staff, Mark Meadows, in his latest book. Meadows, as reported by the English newspaper The Guardian, who previewed the text, recalls how the candidates must have tested negative for Covid with a test conducted in the 72 hours prior to the debate, and admits: “Nothing would stop Trump“A second test conducted on the former president at a short distance, however, was then negative. But let’s take a step back.

Meadows’s statement comes at the end of a year of speculation that Trump, who was 74, had the virus when he confronted Biden, 77, in Cleveland on Sept. 29 and more about what danger it could pose. The former tenant of the White House had announced that he had Covid on October 2, 2020, so a few days after the meeting with the Democratic rival, claiming that he received the result of the swab just an hour earlier. Also that day, Trump was moved to hospital.

The former tycoon defended himself, calling Meadows’ claims of “fake news”. According to the former White House chief of staff, Trump’s positive outcome to the Covid tampon on September 26 came as a shock to his entourage who had staged a triumphant ceremony at the Rose Garden for the appointment of a judge to the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett, an event that is now widely considered “Covid super diffuser“. Also that evening Trump then went to a rally in Middletown, in Pennsylvania. Before he left, his doctor called to advise him of the result of the swab, but it was not possible to stop him.

However, the Covid test was repeated and Donald Trump luckily tested negative for the swab. At that point everyone in the tycoon’s circle assumed it was a false positive and no program changes were made. “I didn’t want to take unnecessary risks,” he writes in his book Meadows, “but I also didn’t want to alarm the public if there was nothing to worry about. And according to the latest, more accurate test, there was actually nothing to worry about. worry”. But on Sunday, September 27, Meadows also remembers that the tycoon went to play golf in Virginia and attended an event for military families. For Meadows, the day of the Donald Trump debate was better than the previous days. “Her face, at least for the most part, had regained its usual light bronze tone and her voice was back to normal,” he observes in the book to be released in the next few days.

However, it remains difficult to establish exactly whether during the confrontation with Biden Trump he was actually positive for Covid or not. But Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who featured the debate, later said Trump was not tested prior to the meeting because he was late. The organizers, Wallace said, trusted him.