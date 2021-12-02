“Trump positive at Covid three days before the debate with Biden”, the revelation of the former chief of staff of the tycoon

Donald Trump had tested positive for Covid three days before the first debate with Joe Biden during the election campaign. The revelation is contained in the book by former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, of which the Guardian obtained a copy. Meadows recalls how the candidates must have tested negative for Covid with a test conducted in the 72 hours preceding the debate, and admits: “Nothing would have stopped Trump” from participating in the duel with Biden. A second test conducted on the former president at a short distance, however, was then negative.

MORE INFORMATION

Trump positive before the debate with Biden: the revelation

However, the revelation of an unreported positive test follows a year of speculation that Trump was already infected when he confronted Biden in Cleveland on Sept. 29 – and what danger he might present. Trump announced he had Covid on October 2nd. The White House said it announced the result within an hour of receipt. On the same day he was hospitalized.

Trump replies: “Fake News”

Trump responded to Meadows’ claims by calling the contents of the book “Fake News”. Tycoon’s former chief of staff says Trump’s positive outcome on Sept. 26 came as a shock to a White House that had just staged a triumphant Rose Garden ceremony to appoint Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court – an opportunity now. widely regarded as a ‘Covid super-diffuser’ event.

Meadows’ memoir, The Chief’s Chief, will be published next week by All Seasons Press, a conservative newspaper. The Guardian obtained a copy on Tuesday, the day Meadows reversed course, and said he would work with the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.