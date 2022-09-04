Trump promises an “epic” rally as he enters the election campaign this Saturday | International

Donald Trump intends to take a mass bath in Pennsylvania. The former president enters this Saturday fully into the electoral campaign for the legislative elections on November 8 with a rally in the Wilkes-Barre pavilion, with capacity for some 8,000 people. In the messages to his followers, he has promised that it will be “epic” and “historical”. It is the first appearance of the former president in a public act since the search of Mar-a-Lago, his mansion in Palm Beach (Florida) by the FBI, on August 8.

Trump has not been silent this time, but he has basically spoken out through Truth Social, his copy of Twitter. Anticipation is also rising after US President Joe Biden gave a solemn speech in Philadelphia in which he called Trump and his staunchest supporters a “threat” to democracy.

Biden is looking for a melee against the rival he defeated in 2020 and Trump cannot be said to avoid it. He has called his first campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, the city of about 45,000 that is next door to Biden’s hometown of Scranton. Biden has also been to Wilkes-Barre this week, where he attacked Trumpists at an event on citizen security. The city is the county seat of Luzerne County, traditionally Democratic, but which Trump won in 2016 and 2020 after decades of Republican defeats. He was key to his 2016 victory in Pennsylvania and, with it, to his winning the presidency with a message that resonated well with the forgotten, as Ben Bradlee Jr called them in his book. Wilkes-Barre, a mining and industrial town, has lost nearly half its population in less than a century.

Republicans wanted the November 8 election to be a referendum on Biden, whose popularity was rock bottom. Now, not only has it come back, but also Trump’s leading role can turn the legislative elections into a plebiscite on the previous president or, at least, into a reissue of the 2020 Biden-Trump battle. That is terrain that favors more to the Democrats, who are now confident that if they play their cards right they can retain control of the Senate and minimize their losses in the House of Representatives

Pennsylvania is a key state in the battle for the Senate, but the governorship and some of the 17 seats in the House of Representatives are also at stake, those where there is no clear majority of either party. In addition, its 19 delegates can also be decisive in the 2024 presidential elections, to which both Trump and Biden aspire to re-apply.

On November 8, slightly more than a third of the Senate and the entire House of Representatives are renewed. In the Senate there is a tie at 50 that the vice president, Kamala Harris, breaks when necessary. Therefore, each position is important. In addition, of the 35 seats that are renewed, only 14 belong to Democrats and in nine of them they have a fairly solid majority. The Republicans have their eyes on Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, mainly, but if they lose the Pennsylvania seat, they will have to win at least two to change their majority sign.

candidates

Trump comes to the rescue of Mehmet Oz, 62, the Republican candidate for the Senate, and Doug Mastriano, who is running for governor. The two were recommended by the former president in the Republican primaries and almost certainly would not have won without his help. Now, they trail their Democratic rivals in the polls. Both will participate with Trump at the rally this Saturday.

For Mehmet Oz, Dr. Oz, a surgeon turned TV celebrity who now wants to make it in politics, the last rally with Trump, last May in Greensburg, was more sour than sweet. People were handing over the former president, but when it was his turn to intervene, they booed him. Oz narrowly won the primary because he fails to win over Republican voters. They consider him a paratrooper, with no roots in Pennsylvania, and a lip service Republican who was tolerant of abortion, critical of fracking to extract oil and a supporter of greater gun control.

The Republican candidate for the Pennsylvania Senate, Mehmet Oz, speaks at a rally last May in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, accompanied by Donald Trump.

Gene J. Puskar (AP)

He is facing John Fetterman, 53, lieutenant governor of the state, a Democrat from the left wing of the party, in an informal style (he gave several rallies in a sweatshirt and shorts), who defends promoting public health, the reintegration of convicts, the legalization of marijuana and the defense of trans rights. He suffered a stroke just before the primaries for which he needs to wear a pacemaker and for which he has limited his public appearances. He is avoiding a debate with Dr. Oz and prefers to attack him in television commercials and on social networks, where He has trolled him frequently. Oz’s supporters have begun to fight back using his health as an argument.

Of whom there is no doubt about his Trumpism is Doug Mastriano, who seems as obsessed as the former president himself with the conspiracy theory that the elections were stolen from him. Also for this reason, the idea of ​​having him as governor scares the Democrats thinking about the 2024 elections. Although Mastriano does mobilize the most radical Republicans, those who booed Oz, the party’s state apparatus would have preferred a more moderate candidate who could appeal to independent voters against the leftist Fetterman. His rival, Democrat Josh Shapiro, is playing the abortion card to mobilize voters.

