Trump registration statement released with vast majority of information blacked out | International

The statement that served to justify the search of Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s mansion in Florida, is already public, but the released version has practically half of the content crossed out. In the full version of that affidavit are the indications of a crime against the former Republican president, but none of the sources or the specific evidence have been revealed this Friday. There are only a few novel notes, including that the FBI feared that Trump’s withholding of the documents was endangering the identity of “human sources of clandestine intelligence.”

The report is signed by an FBI special agent whose identity is not disclosed, but who is said to have training in counterintelligence and espionage investigations. Allusions to the course of the investigation have also been crossed out. Yes, the origin of the case is reconstructed, with the give and take by the National Archives so that Trump would return the documentation required by law, first, and with the surprise, later, that when he delivered 15 boxes there were in them 184 classified documents. Of those, 67 were marked as confidential; 92, as secret, and 25, as top secret.

The FBI had indications that Trump kept more classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and so requested the search. But the bulk of these signs, including some photographs, apparently, are crossed out in the document made public this Friday. “The FBI investigation has established that documents with classification marks, which appear to contain National Defense Information, were among the materials contained in the 15 boxes. [entregadas a los Archivos en enero pasado tras reiteradas peticiones] and were stored on the premises [de Mar-a-Lago] in an unauthorized place,” says the statement.

“There is probable cause to believe that other documents containing classified National Defense Information or that are presidential documents subject to record retention requirements currently remain at the facility. There is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found,” adds the special agent who signs the affidavit.

Sensitive information

The publication of the inventory of seized assets already made it possible to know that the FBI was right. 11 sets of classified documents were found, including many top secret and some with the acronym TS/SCI, compartmentalized top secret sensitive information, which refers to intelligence sources, methods or analytical processes, or derivatives of them, which must be be treated within formal access control systems.

Among the documentation published this Friday there is also a letter from Trump’s lawyers dated May 25 addressed to the Department of Justice in which it is said that a president has absolute authority to declassify documents. Two weeks ago, Trump said that he had declassified all those documents, although without providing any documentary justification for it.

In any case, the articles of US criminal law for which Trump is being investigated do not require in the definition of the crime that the documentation be classified as such, but it is enough that it could harm national security. After reviewing the different classifications of the returned documents and those that could still be found at Mar-a-Lago (which are not disclosed), the special agent who signs the report states: “Based on my training and experience, I know that the documents classified at these levels usually contain National Defense Information”.

In the affidavit, the legal definitions and antecedents are mostly known. Instead, most of the information about the investigation is hidden. The section entitled “There is probable cause to believe that the documents containing National Defense Information and the presidential records remain on the premises” is almost completely crossed out. [de Mar-a-Lago].

Trump’s reaction

The fact that a large part of the document is censored takes away its strength. Trump plays with that advantage and has reacted to the publication of the statement with a message on his social network: “Heavily crossed out affidavit!! Nothing is mentioned about “nuclear”, a total PR stunt by the FBI & DOJ [Departamento de Justicia], or our close working relationship with regard to document delivery—we gave them a lot. Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed a search of my house. He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases based on his animosity and hatred towards his favorite president, me. What has changed? Why hasn’t he recused himself in this case? Obama must be very proud of him right now!” he wrote.

These kinds of attestations are not published when a case is still in progress. The Department of Justice argued that its dissemination could compromise the investigation and that if the document was published only partially it would be incomprehensible and meaningless, so it was opposed to it. “The omissions necessary to mitigate damage to the integrity of the investigation would be so extensive as to render the remaining text without meaningful content,” he said in a brief filed in court last week.

Federal judge Bruce E. Reinhart, however, decided that it should be published, accepting that substantial parts be withheld. Whether or not what remains is of public interest, relevant and significant, it is not up to him to say, he argued at the hearing held last Thursday in the South Florida court of which he is the owner. The Department of Justice delivered this Thursday the non-confidential version. After receiving it, Judge Reinhart, who was the one who approved the search warrant, approved the proposed cross-outs and decided that the document should be published this Friday.

Both the Prosecutor’s Office and Trump agreed to publish the search warrant with its annexes and the inventory of assets seized by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). This allowed us to know that Trump is being investigated for at least three possible crimes punishable by fines and/or long prison sentences, and also that numerous documents classified as “top secret” were found in the registry. Trump later claimed that he had declassified those documents, although there is no documentary trace of it.

