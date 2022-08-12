Trump regrets that the FBI searched Melania’s closets

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) criticized Thursday that the search of his Florida residence was carried out without prior notice and also inspected the first lady’s closets, Melania.

In that message on his social network, Truth Social, he noted that his lawyers and representatives were “fully” cooperating and that a “very good” relationship had been established.

“Everything was going well, better than most previous presidents, and then all of a sudden and without warning, Mar-a-Lago was searched, at 06:30 in the morning, by a VERY LARGE number of agents,” he said. in your social network.

“The government could have had what it wanted, if we had it,” stressed the president, who reproached the agents for also searching his wife’s closets, rummaging through her clothes and personal items, and later leaving them in a “relative mess.”

Trump spoke after the attorney general of the United States, Merrick Garland, appeared before the press to say that he himself authorized the search warrant and that he asked a Florida court to make both that warrant and the FBI inventory public. Garland recalled that it was the former president who made the search known.