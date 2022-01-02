Trump relaunches a year after Capitol Hill: ‘Vote stolen’ – North America

“The elections were stolen”. Donald Trump is determined to publicly raise his allegations at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago on January 6, on the first anniversary of his fans’ assault on Congress to block Joe Biden’s certification of victory. If he follows the script set out during the announcement of the press conference, the tycoon will try to sweeten that tragic day of American democracy by repeating the conspiracy theory of the “Big lie” and denying that he fomented an insurrection. But it will also be an opportunity to prepare for his rematch in 2024, starting to dictate the line ahead of the November Midterm elections, in which Republicans could win back not only the Senate but also the House (in a general Fox poll they are 4 points ahead), turning Biden into a lame duck and the Democratic Party into an open field of combat.

On the same day the dem organized solemn commemorations, with a moment of prayer at the Capitol, to give a historical perspective to the event, while the parliamentary investigation continues to shed light on the responsibilities, including those of the former president.

Two initiatives at the antipodes, which will contest the attention of the media and which confirm the polarization of a country increasingly at war with itself and prone to confrontation. Some polls also attest to this. According to a Washington Post survey, 34% of Americans think violence against the government is sometimes justified. The percentage changes according to political position, rising to 40% among Republicans and falling to 23% among Democrats. A division also confirmed when it comes to judging Trump’s responsibility in the attack on the Capitol: for 60% of Americans he has a “large” or “good” share of blame, but if the percentage rises among the dem (92%) on the other hand, it falls among Republicans (27%) and independents (57%). Furthermore, for 72% of Republicans and 83% of tycoon voters, the former president has only “some responsibility” or “none” at all. Finally, according to a survey by Monmouth University, almost three-quarters of Republicans believe Trump’s (unfounded) allegations of electoral fraud, while according to a survey by Quinnipiac University, almost 8 out of 10 want him to run for the White House in 2024.