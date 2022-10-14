Trump responds to commission’s Jan. 6 subpoena with usual election lies

Trump will be called to testify before the Commission on January 6 6:22

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump was summoned to testify Thursday by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill.



Trump’s response: his usual election lies.

In a scattered 14-page letter to committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, Trump did not say whether he would comply with the subpoena. Instead, he repeated several widely debunked election claims.

Here is an initial list of three of Trump’s false claims argued in the letter. We will update this note as we have more fact checks.

The legitimacy of the elections

Trump’s headline on the document was this: “THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!”

First the facts: This is false. The 2020 election was not rigged or stolen. Joe Biden was the legitimate winner, Trump the legitimate loser. There is no evidence of fraud, in any state, not even close enough to have changed the outcome.

Votes in Pennsylvania

Trump listed alleged evidence of wrongdoing in the battleground states he lost. One of his claims about Pennsylvania, which Biden won by more than 80,000 votes, was as follows: “In Pennsylvania, in February 2021, there were 121,240 more votes than there were voters.”

First the facts: This is false. Pennsylvania had no more votes cast in the 2020 election than registered voters; in reality, it had some 7 million votes cast and some 9 million registered voters, for a turnout of about 76.5%. This claim that the state had had more votes than voters, based on a Republican state lawmaker’s misreading of state data, was repeatedly disproved in 2020 and 2021.

Voting in Maricopa County, Arizona

Trump made an outrageous claim about Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa County, where Republicans conducted a bogus partisan “audit” of the 2020 election. He wrote, “Maricopa County accepted at least 20,000 mail-in ballots after the Election Day 2020, including 18,000 on November 4, 2020, collected from the United States Postal Service, more than the entire election margin of 10,457 votes.”

First the facts: This is false. As Reuters has reported, this claim, which has circulated among Trump supporters on social media, is based on a misinterpretation of a document that does not actually show that Maricopa County accepted any ballots after Election Day, let alone thousands of ballots. The document was a receipt for the transfer of ballots to a company that scans ballot envelopes, capturing voter signatures, as part of the county’s signature verification process.

Runbeck chief executive Jeff Ellington told Reuters in June: “These 18,000 ballots were received on Election Day before the vote-casting deadline and delivered to Runbeck the following day for processing, following our procedure. standard operating”.