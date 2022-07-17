Trump returns to the political battle: “I have already made the decision” | International

The play is pure Donald Trump. The former president grants an interview to the magazine New York, in which, in addition to saying that life smiles at him on his golf course in New Jersey, he gives the journalist the following headline: “I have already made the decision.” Obviously, the decision is about whether or not he plans to run in the 2024 presidential elections. Does that mean that he will be a candidate? It is not 100% clear. And the contrary? Even less. In the interview, she also says, “Look. I am very convinced that if I decide to do it, I will win.” Then he refuses to reveal the meaning of his choice. And he adds, in a conspiratorial tone: “I would say that the big decision now is whether it will be sooner or later.” Before or after what? It is clear: from the mid-term legislative elections, scheduled for November, in which a third of the seats in the Senate and all of those in the House of Representatives are at stake. Trump is back in the political battle (if he ever left it).

As he demonstrated during his four years in the White House, he moves better than anyone in that territory, between the absurd, the marketing and the suspense. For weeks now, everyone in Washington has taken it for granted that he will be presented and that the question is knowing when he intends to announce it. The magazine interview New York it advances, at least, in the fixation of the temporal arch of its more than foreseeable decision.

Some media spoke last week that it would be a matter of the month of July (although they came from their environment, ”they were fake news”, says the former president to New York). There are at least two emergencies. On the one hand, he is taking advantage of the many weaknesses of what, at the moment, is his most likely opponent, President Joe Biden, who is piling up problems (the latest, a poll of New York Times and Siena College, according to which 64% of Democratic voters would rather see “anyone else” run, whatever that unknown may be. On the other hand, there is the idea that if Trump launches his career now that there are two and a half years to go, that could remove the possibility of an indictment for the revelations of the bipartisan commission investigating the attack on Capitol Hill. The last one was released by Republican Liz Cheney at the end of the committee’s seventh session of conclusions: apparently, the tycoon called one of the witnesses who is collaborating with the congressmen, someone who worked for him. That person did not pick up the phone, and brought it to the attention of justice. Did he want to influence his telltale mood? That’s also not entirely clear.

Whether Trump announces his candidacy before or after the election matters. Above all, it is for his party colleagues, a party that he has kidnapped since he lost the elections in 2020 and insisted on the theory, which has proven to be baseless, that the Democrats stole them. She is still involved in it, as she demonstrated again at a rally held in Anchorage (Alaska), to which she went to support her candidates for the primaries in that state, including Sarah Palin, who ran for vice president along with John McCain and He was one of the most outstanding figures of the Tea Party, a political movement that, a little over a decade ago, served as an early laboratory of the style that would take the New York tycoon to the White House, altering who knows if the rules of Washington forever.

The history of the primaries that have been held in 31 states so far (with another 19 to go) has been, on the conservative side, the history of the influence that Trump still has, or not. Each and every one of the quotes has been interpreted in that key, since the former president has chosen his candidates (each one more heterodox) in each race. He has not always been successful.

If he were to announce that he is opting to return to the White House, its polarizing effect (with or against him) will surely be heightened, and the RINOs’ rhetoric will hijack the debate in the party. The RINOs (acronym for Republicans Only In Name, lip service Republicans) are those members who are not sufficiently aligned with the conservative values ​​of the formation and, for example, discreetly support the right to abortion or ask for some type of legislation that tightens control over weapons.

It is also true that as the shocking revelations of the commission’s January 6 investigation become known, the notion that Trump disregarded the advice of his aides and family and went ahead with the voter fraud theory, despite the fact that the catastrophic consequences of something like this were guessed (and that became a reality on January 6, 2021), he is making his company increasingly uncomfortable within the party, regardless of whether or not he ends up charged for those acts. The person who has to decide on that point, Attorney General Merrick Garland, does not have it exactly easy: such a move could have far-reaching legal and political consequences, beginning with the discussion of whether Garland would be incurring a conflict of interest. interests by going after a rival of his boss, President Biden. But even that might not matter. Trump has half a dozen court cases pending in Washington, New York and Georgia.

His figure has also petrified the aspirations of his potential opponents in the match. His shadow is still so long that few dare stand in front of the tycoon. At the moment, the most cited politician as a possible opponent in the primaries is the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who has captured national attention with his unambiguous conservatism, on issues such as abortion or education, with the enactment (and subsequent confrontation with the multinational Disney) of the Law of the Right of Parents on Education, whose detractors know as the Law of don’t say gay (Don’t Say Gay), because that is partly what it pursues: it prohibits discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in class until the age of nine, it allows it in later courses only if it is “appropriate for the age or development” of students and encourages parents to report teachers who skip it.

In the interview of nyc, the former president disparages DeSantis, saying that he got to governor because of him, and then playing another of his favorite games: lying with the truth (rather, the kind of truth that blurs the data). He cites a poll according to which he would beat the Florida Republican by a wide margin (58% to 10%). And that’s not quite so either: there is another poll, from the University of New Hampshire, which gives DeSantis a very slight advantage: 39%-37%. And again, the play is pure Trump.

