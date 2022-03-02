Trump says NATO “wouldn’t exist” if it weren’t for him

Former US President Donald Trump has assured this Monday that NATO “would not exist” if it were not for the policies he applied during his term so that countries “pay their debts”.

“There would be no NATO if I had not acted forcefully and quickly,” Trump said in an email message addressed to his supporters of the Citizen Action Committee Save America and picked up by the US press.

“I hope everyone remembers that it was I, as President of the United States, who got the negligent members of NATO to start paying their debts of hundreds of billions of dollars,” he explained.

“I was also the one who gave Ukraine very effective anti-tank missiles (Javelin) when the previous Administration sent blankets. Let History take note! ”, He has snapped.

Trump has so far been ambiguous with Russian President Vladimir Putin, even this weekend calling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “smart” and criticizing NATO’s “foolish” leadership. During his tenure, he even raised the possibility of removing the United States from the Atlantic Alliance.

As for the shipment of weapons to Ukraine, Trump blocked it in Congress for partisan purposes, to pressure Ukraine to investigate his rival in the elections and current president, Joe Biden.

For Trump, if his energy policy had been maintained, the United States would produce more hydrocarbons “than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined” so “this war would never have started.”

“If there had been no electoral fraud (and Trump had not lost the November 2019 elections), the United States would still have the lowest gas prices (…) and we would be supplying oil and gas to the whole world,” he added. .

