Trump “sells” 15 boxes containing the secrets of the White House- Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

Documents delivered late to the National Archives, as the law requires all presidents: he had brought them (against the law) to the house in Mar-a-Lago. And there are those who wonder if by chance something is missing

Kim Jong-un’s “love letters”. A map, altered, with the layout of Hurricane Dorian. But also notes, messages, cofficial correspondence sorted in the most tumultuous days of the presidencythose before and after the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. After leaving the White House on January 20, 2021, Donald Trump

he had brought 15 boxes of “classified” material to the residence in Mar-a-Lago. She shouldn’t have done that. The law requires presidents to deliver all official records, even gifts received during their term in office, to the National Archives in Washington.

For almost a year, however, i documents remained at the disposal of the former president and his advisers. The heads of the Archives, led by Davide Ferriero, have repeatedly urged Trump, recalling the rules of the “Presidential Records Act”. From the Florida resort, Trump’s new official residence, no response. At some point the archivists lost their patience: either you hand us all the papers, or we write to Congress and the Department of Justice, denouncing the lack of cooperation.

At the end of January 2022, a truck showed up in Mar-a-Lago. She loaded the boxes and took them to the Archives. Ferriero and his lawyers, however, are now considering whether or not to ask, however, the intervention of the Department of Justice. There are certainly many harmless things in that heap. For example, service communications, formal indications for public events. Or historical evidence, such as the letter Barack Obama left on the resolute desk in the Oval Office the day before he left the White House.

But now, above all, it should be checked whether the Trumpians have not in the meantime made important information disappear on the dozens of controversies that have marked the presidency of «The Donald». Starting with the issues at the center of the two impeachment procedures: relations with the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky; the assault on Capitol Hill, including the furious confrontation with Vice President Mike Pence over the ratification of the elections.

The story of the boxes, however, notes the Washington Post, confirms how chaotic the White House was in the Trumpian era. The president was completely allergic to procedures.

After the meetings he tore the sheets into four parts and threw them in the bin or on the floor. His assistants were forced to retrieve the fragments, tape them back together and deliver them to the White House Chancellery. Trump also used to take the files to Mar-a-Lago, handling them with ease. The journalist of the New York Times Maggie Haberman says in her forthcoming book that the resort attendants occasionally found classified pages floating in the services used by the president.

In other cases, however, Trump transformed the registered acts into private memorabilia. Here then is that the messages of the North Korean dictator became “love letters” to be kept as if they were personal and not state affairs.