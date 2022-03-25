Trump sues Hillary Clinton and the CND for linking him to Russia in 2016

Get to know the notes of Robert Mueller’s investigation 2:57

(CNN) — Former US President Donald Trump filed a lengthy federal lawsuit Thursday against Hillary Clinton and people involved in the 2016 opposition investigation, accusing them of conspiring to vilify the then-presidential candidate and stall his campaign.

The lawsuit alleges that Clinton and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) fabricated a link between the Trump campaign and Russia, triggering an “unfounded federal investigation” and a “media frenzy.”

Trump did not stop tweeting during Mueller’s testimony 2:58

“Under the guise of ‘opposition research,’ ‘data analysis,’ and other political ploys, Defendants nefariously sought to sway public confidence,” the suit says. “They worked together for a single selfish purpose: to vilify Donald J. Trump.”

A federal criminal investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia finally had merit, leading to multiple convictions of Trump campaign associates who lied about their political endeavors, established Russia’s interest in helping Trump in 2016, and uncovered that the Trump campaign sought to capitalize on Russian interference in the election.

The plan, according to Trump’s lawsuit, was to create and leak a series of false reports about connections between the Trump campaign and Russia for both the FBI and the media. When those reports were proven false, Clinton campaign allies hacked into Trump Tower, Trump’s private apartment and the White House to manipulate data that showed a “secondary channel,” the suit says.