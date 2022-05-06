Trump suggested launching missiles into Mexico to “destroy drug laboratories,” says former Defense Secretary Mark Esper | Univision News Politics

In 2020, then-US President Donald Trump asked his Secretary of Defense, Mark T. Esper, about the possibility of launch missiles at Mexico to “destroy drug laboratories” and put an end to the drug cartels, according to the newspaper New York Times citing Esper’s forthcoming memoir.
In addition, the story details that he suggested that the US involvement in attack on Mexico could be kept secret.
The book “A Sacred Oath”, which will be published on Tuesday, details several moments that the former secretary had with Donald Trump and that “left him almost speechless”. Esper was the last defense secretary confirmed by the Senate during Trump’s presidency.
“They are not in control of their own country”
The then-president asked Esper at least twice if the military could “shoot missiles to Mexico to destroy drug laboratories”, according to New York Times.
“They are not in control of their own country,” Esper recalls.
When Esper raised several objections, Trump said “we could just fire some patriot missiles and take out the labs, quietly”, adding that “no one would know it was us”.
Trump said he would simply say that the United States had not carried out the attack, Esper recalls, writing that he would have thought it was a joke had he not been looking Trump in the face.
Trump’s decisions with an electoral objective
In his memoirs he further indicates that he was particularly concerned about speculation that President could misuse the armed forces on election day, for example, by having soldiers confiscate ballot boxes.
Esper described Trump as “an unprincipled person who, given his own interest, should not be in the public service position”.
“I felt like I was writing for history and for the American people,” said Esper, who before the book’s publication underwent the Pentagon’s standard security clearance process to search for classified information.