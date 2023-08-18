Trump televised | the audience

In 1983, Cheryl Araujo was raped by four men in a bar in her hometown of New Bedford (Massachusetts). Her story became tragically symbolic, not only because of the brutality of the rape, but also because of the televised national debate of the trial. Araujo was surrounded by the attackers’ guards and his name was publicly revealed through the media. It became a terrible case of “victim blaming” and the focus was on “what a woman was doing alone in a bar” and not “why some people rape in bars”. His case inspired the film accusedWith protagonist Jodie Foster.

The most recent on the list of television trials was the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard affair, in which the abuse Heard denounced turned into damage to Depp’s reputation. Well established in the age of digital networks, the affair was even more serious and left a detailed record of all the misogynistic prejudices of the audience. The pictures of the bruises or the hate messages from Depp saying he was going to rape Heard’s charred corpse didn’t matter. For many, the victim was him.

Discussions about bias and televised tests have again come to the center of the debate these days, as Trump insists he wants to do just that. Despite already being charged in four legal proceedings, he remains the strongest Republican candidate to represent the party in presidential elections. Interestingly, both Republicans and Democrats are divided in their stance on the televised coverage of the trials.

Democrats in favor of televised trials consider it important that the public watch the proceedings so that, in the end, they will understand and accept the verdict (which they feel will be unfavorable given the amount of evidence). Republicans who defend television do so for a different reason: They know that Trump is supported not “in spite of” his mistakes, but “because of” them. It’s his brash, macho and cocky persona that makes him a force to be reckoned with, something the former president will undoubtedly capitalize on with access to cameras.

But Democrats and Republicans are also against the tests, and they are united by a single cause: the power of emotion. Democrats fear the details of the case will be lost in the character uproar. Republicans fear that outpouring of love for the character will not withstand the waves of indignation from televised evidence. In other words, they fear that the trials will result in a variety of “thugs yes, but not like that”.

A major risk of televised justice shows is that the culture of entertainment reinforces audience biases. In Araujo’s trial, in a town with many Portuguese descendants, the rapists were Portuguese. The television broadcast of the trial led some to say that the Portuguese were violent, while the Portuguese appeared to defend themselves. The debate sidelined the victim and focused on misogyny versus misogyny. Xenophobia. Finally, the prejudice against women was stronger than against immigrants.

Trump’s problem is that he manages these prejudices, all prejudices, perfectly. Ever since he said “grab her by the cunt” and emerged victorious, the concerns of those who believe the televised test will score them no matter what have become increasingly credible. In any case, if the trials are televised, we will know how politically profitable hatred is or whether there is a way to suffocate and saturate the hearings with emotion.