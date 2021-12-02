Trump, TMTG seeks hedge fund funding

Reportedly, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is in the process of going public in New York through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC), would be looking to raise up to $ 1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and family offices.

What happened

The group associated with the former President of the United States Donald Trump it intends to raise up to $ 1 billion in addition to the $ 293 million it will receive if the merger deal goes through, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The DWAC-TMTG deal is valued at $ 875 million including debt and, according to Reuters, with latest plans to raise $ 1 billion, its valuation would rise to $ 3 billion.

In Wednesday’s after-hours session, DWAC shares surged 24.92% to $ 55.40 after the stock closed the regular session up 7.15% to $ 44.35.

Because it is important

TMTG includes a new social media platform called ‘TRUTH Social’ and a subscription video on demand service called ‘TMTG +’.

Also Reuters noted that proponents of the deal, Trump and DWAC, are trying to maximize the gains from the market euphoria linked to TMTG, which is about to launch an app.

At the time of the agreement with Trump Media, DWAC shares were worth $ 10 each, but now the company is pursuing private investment in listed companies (PIPE), which would give its shares a valuation closer to the most recent market price. some sources told Reuters.

Stocks can get a valuation based on a 20% discount from the 10-day volume weighted average price.

The rise in DWAC stock price observed on Wednesday occurred as investors were hoping the PIPE would dilute current DWAC shareholders less than expected.

Most Wall Street firms have snubbed the opportunity to get into this investment, and many investors who participated in the PIPE roadshow are hedge funds, family offices and wealthy individuals, Reuters reported.

Hedge funds that have financed DWAC include Saba Capital Management And Lighthouse Investment Partners; both groups sold shares to distance themselves from the deal.

TMTG and DWAC have asked investors to finalize their commitments with the PIPE by mid-December.

Trump was reportedly involved personally and invited some investors to apply for PIPE funding of more than $ 100 million.

