Trump tried to call a White House support staff member who speaks with the commission on January 6, sources say

(CNN) — Former US President Donald Trump attempted to call a White House support staff member who was speaking with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on Capitol Hill, two told CNN. sources familiar with the matter.

The support staff member was not someone who regularly communicated with the former president and was concerned about Trump’s contact, the sources said, so he told his attorney.

The call was made after former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly before the commission. The White House staffer was in a position to corroborate some of what Hutchinson had said under oath, according to the sources.

CNN was told the position of the witness Trump tried to call, but not the person’s name. Details about the witness Trump tried to contact have not been previously reported.

The initial revelation about Trump’s phone call was made in a dramatic moment at the end of this week’s hearing by commission Vice Chair Liz Cheney. Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, revealed that Trump “tried to call” an unidentified witness in the commission’s investigation. She said the witness “refused to answer or answer” Trump’s call and instead alerted his attorney. The commission has since provided that information to the Justice Department.

“We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously,” Cheney said Tuesday during the hearing.

A spokesman for the House select committee declined to comment. A Trump spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investigators speak out about possible witness tampering

Rep. Pete Aguilar, a California Democrat who sits on the committee, told CNN Tuesday that the person Trump tried to call has been talking to the panel.

“Trump himself had called someone who has been talking to us,” Aguilar said.

A source familiar with the panel’s investigation added that the commission spoke with the person Trump tried to call, but not as part of a statement.

Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee, told CNN Wednesday that Trump’s attempt to call this witness was troubling enough to raise it with the Justice Department.

“From my point of view, it’s very unusual to do that, and that’s why we more or less put it in the hands of the Justice Department, for them to make that decision,” Thompson said, when asked if Trump’s act calling the person was evidence enough to determine if he was trying to intimidate a witness. “We are concerned about the safety of witnesses.”

This is not the first time the commission has raised concerns about possible witness tampering.

“This has been an ongoing pattern and we’re trying to send the message that witness tampering is a crime in America. People shouldn’t be approaching witnesses to try to get them to change their testimony,” the Democratic representative told CNN. of Maryland, Jamie Raskin, who is part of the panel, on Tuesday.

At the end of the hearing with Hutchinson last month, Cheney mentioned two examples of possible witness intimidation without naming a witness or who had been contacted. Sources told CNN that both cases Cheney recounted at that June hearing were directed at Hutchinson, and that Hutchinson believes the messages were intended to influence her testimony.

In one case, Cheney said a witness received a call in which someone said, “(A person) told me you have your statement tomorrow. He wants me to let you know he’s thinking of you. He knows you’re loyal, and you’re going do the right thing when you go to make your statement.

Multiple sources previously told CNN that the witness was Hutchinson and that the “person” referred to in the message, which was edited into the version projected on a screen during the hearing, was the former House chief of staff. White, Mark Meadows.

Ben Williamson, a Meadows spokesman, denied that Meadows or anyone in his “camp” tried to intimidate Hutchinson or influence his testimony.

“No one from the Meadows camp, not himself or anyone else, tried to intimidate or shape his conversations with the committee,” Williamson told CNN.

The second example cited above by the commission, a witness statement detailing the lobbying campaign from Trump’s orbit, also implicated Hutchinson, the sources told CNN.

“What they told me is, as long as I’m still a team player, they know I’m on the team. I’m doing the right thing. I’m protecting who I need to protect, you know? I’m still going to be in good shape in Trump’s world,” he said. Cheney at the hearing, relaying the witness statement that sources now say is Hutchinson.

“And I’ve been reminded a couple of times that Trump reads the transcripts and to keep that in mind as I proceed with my depositions and interviews in committee.”