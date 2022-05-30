Trump urges citizens to arm themselves to fight “evil” – WAPA.tv – News

Former US President Donald Trump on Friday rejected stricter controls on access to firearms following the massacre at a Texas school, saying decent citizens should be able to arm themselves to defend themselves from “evil.”

“The existence of evil in our world is no reason to disarm law-abiding citizens,” Trump told members of the National Rifle Association (NRA). “The existence of evil is one of the best reasons to arm law-abiding citizens.”

Trump’s comments came at an NRA event, which is holding its convention in Houston, three days after 19 children and two teachers were shot to death at a Texas school, reigniting the debate over gun control in the United States. Joined.

“The various gun control policies pushed by the left would have done nothing to prevent the horror that occurred. Absolutely nothing,” he said.

Salvador Ramos, 18, had legally acquired the AR-15 rifle he used to commit the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

Trump read out the names of the 19 children, whom he described as the victims of a “lunatic” out of control, before suggesting that efforts to impose tighter controls on access to guns were “grotesque.”

“We must all come together, Republicans and Democrats, in every state and at every level of government, to finally strengthen our schools and protect our children… What we need now is a top-to-bottom overhaul of school safety.” across the country,” he added.

“Don’t Blame the Gun”

Lined up to hear from the former president, Keith Jehlen, 68, confessed with a scowl that the shooting made him “nauseous” but said “you can’t blame the gun.”

“We’ve always had guns in this country,” the retired US Postal Service worker told AFP, noting that he personally owns more than 50 firearms.

Outside the convention center, protesters in favor of tighter controls held banners with messages such as “Blood is on your hands” and “Guns = death.”

Several speakers scheduled for the NRA event, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, withdrew from participating after the massacre.

The convention not only brings together gun enthusiasts, it’s a place where they can try out what a gun they’re thinking of buying “feels like.”

“Personally, I think there should be more education about guns,” Lissy, 31, an ex-military man looking to find a new gun to hide under her skirt, told AFP because “it’s too hot for pants in Texas.” “.

President Joe Biden, who advocates for greater controls on firearms, will appear in Uvalde on Sunday with his wife Jill to “condolence the community,” White House officials said.

The NRA is the most influential gun advocacy organization in the country and lobbies in defense of the second amendment to the constitution, which since 1791 guarantees the right to own guns in the United States.

