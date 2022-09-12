Trump visits Washington in surprise and unleashes speculation

Former United States President Donald Trump (2017-2021) visits Washington on Monday, on his second trip to the capital since leaving the White House, which has triggered speculation about the reasons for his stay, which had not been previously announced.

In a message on his social network, Truth Social, Trump indicated this Monday that he was working at his golf club in Washington DC, next to the Potomac River, to immediately affirm “What an amazing site!”

The president arrived on Sunday afternoon at the Dulles airport in Virginia, on the outskirts of the capital.

Currently, the former president has numerous open lawsuits against him in various courts in the country and it is unknown if, beyond the visit to his golf club, he will carry out any activity related to his legal defense.

This Monday, his lawyers demanded that the judge in charge of the lawsuit filed by Trump for the FBI search of his mansion in Florida not accept a request from the Government to continue reviewing the seized material.

The FBI searched Trump’s mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, for taking classified documents from the White House.

On the former president, he also plans a possible accusation for his alleged link to the assault on the Capitol in January 2021, which resulted in 5 deaths.

The last time Trump set foot in Washington was at the end of last July, when he gave a speech before the America First Policy Institute think tank, where he left the door open to the possibility of running for president in 2024.