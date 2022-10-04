Trump wanted to bomb drug laboratories in Mexico and 7 other explosive revelations of the most recent book about the former president

Drafting

BBC News World

4 hours

image source, Getty Images

Donald Trump feared dying of covid-19 in October 2020, when he contracted coronavirus; and he asked officials like then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo not to pay as much attention to the disease.

This is one of eight revelations in the long-awaited book about the former US president that New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman wrote and which was released on Tuesday.

The book, titled “Confidence Man,” chronicles Trump’s life from his days as a real estate developer to his life after the Presidency. To elaborate it, the communicator spoke with more than 200 peopleincluding former aides to the former president, and held three interviews with Trump himself.

The former president has attacked Haberman, writing on his social media platform that the book contains “many made-up stories with zero fact-checking.”

1. Fear of death

On October 2, 2020, Trump tested positive for covid-19 and as his condition worsened, not only was he transferred from the White House to the Walter Reed military hospital in Washington, but he even feared for his life.

According to the book, the then deputy chief of staff, Tony Ornato, warned the president that if his health deteriorated further they would have to put in place procedures to guarantee the continuity of the government; namely transfer his powers to the vice president.

Trump not only feared for his life, but also for the repercussions that his contagion could have for his image. The reason? During the beginning of the pandemic he tried to minimize the severity of the coronavirus. Haberman claims that the then-president asked his aides to remove their masks and that he advised then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo not to speak publicly about the virus on television.

“Don’t make a big deal out of this,” Trump told Cuomo, according to the book. “You’re going to make a problem out of it”I would have said.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Haberman, in his book, assures that Trump thought of firing his daughter and her husband, whom he appointed as advisers as soon as he arrived at the White House.

2. He wanted to fire Ivanka and her husband

Haberman, in the book, also assures that Trump was about to announce, on Twitter, the firing of his daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, both his advisers.

The decision would have been made by the controversial politician during a meeting with then-chief of staff John Kelly and then-White House counselor Don McGahn. However, Kelly’s intervention stopped him. The retired general advised Trump to I will talk to both of you first before taking this action..

Trump never spoke to his daughter and son-in-law, and both remained in their official positions until the end of his presidency in January 2021.

The book also reveals that Trump frequently spoke disparagingly of his son-in-law, whom he once said “sounds like a child” after listening to a speech he gave in 2017.

The former president has denied that he had thought of firing Ivanka and her husband. “It’s pure fiction. It never crossed my mind,” he has said.

3. He thought about bombing laboratories in Mexico

Haberman says Trump repeatedly raised the possibility of bombing Mexican drug labs, a suggestion that stunned former US Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The book ensures that Trump considered the possibility of ordering his armed forces to bomb drug laboratories in Mexico.

The idea grew out of a conversation the then White House tenant had with Brett Giroir, a public health officer and admiral in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Giroir entered the Oval Office wearing a full dress uniform – as is customary for the force’s public health officers – and told Trump that facilities that produce illegal drugs in Mexico should be treated as “white” to prevent illicit substances from reaching the country. Trump then suggested to Giroir, whom he apparently mistook for a military man, to bomb the facility.

From there, the White House asked Giroir to stop wearing his uniform to meetings with the president.

Trump and his supporters boast that during his controversial tenure the US Army did not embark on wars.

4. Pressure on Theresa May

Haberman’s book details various meetings between Trump and world leaders, including his first meeting with then-British Prime Minister Theresa May.

During the appointment, Trump spoke about abortion in the following terms: “Some people are in favor of life, some people are in favor of abortion. Imagine that some animals with tattoos raped your daughter and she became pregnant.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, The book gives details of some of the meetings Trump had with other world leaders, including then-British Prime Minister Theresa May.

However, he then changed the subject and talked about how to block an offshore wind project that would be installed near his property in the UK.

5. “Anything” for nullifying the 2020 election

When it became clear that Trump was going to lose the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden, the then president called the former mayor of New York and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

“Okay, Rudy, you’re in charge. Do crazy things, do what you want. I don’t care,” Trump said, after other lawyers refused to go as far as he did in their calls to overturn the election results, he recounts in the book.

“My lawyers are terrible,” Giuliani told him.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Haberman, in his book, assures that Trump would have given “carte blanche” to his lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, so that he could annul the 2020 presidential elections that he lost.

6. Excuse on the go

While campaigning in 2016, Trump was asked by his campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and his press secretary, Hope Hicks, about how to address his refusal to release his tax returns, an issue they saw as a problem for his candidacy.

Haberman says Trump responded: “Well, you know my taxes are under audit, I’m always audited.”

“So I could say: ‘I will publish them when I am no longer under audit’. Because I will never be out of audit.”

Since Richard Nixon, every US president has voluntarily released their tax returns. A 2020 New York Times investigation revealed that Trump paid US$ 750 in taxabout rent the year he became president.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The book reinforces accusations that Trump seized official documents, instead of turning them over to the US National Archives, and for this his Florida home was raided by police.

7. He flushed documents down the toilet

While he was president, White House staff discovered that the toilet Trump used was frequently clogged with paper, leading to suspicions that he was disposing of official documents that way.

Politician and businessman too there would be shattered documentswhich contravenes the Presidential Records Act, which states that documents created or received by a president are the property of the US government and must be safeguarded by the National Archives once their term ends.

The details of the book coincide with the accusations about the disappearance of documents during the Trump administration made by the National Archives. The former president also faces a criminal investigation by the Department of Justice for keeping government papers at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

8. He mistook officials who were ethnic minorities for waiters

Haberman recounts that at a congressional meeting held shortly after his 2017 inauguration, Trump mistook a racially diverse group of Democratic lawmakers’ employees for waiters, asking them to bring canapés and drinks.

The book details that Trump made the comments to employees of Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

Haberman also documented a history of homophobic comments allegedly made by Trump.