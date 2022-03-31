Trump’s most twisted request to Putin so far (Analysis)

Trump asks Putin to release information from the Biden family 1:04

(CNN) — Donald Trump is at it again: putting his personal goals and burning zeal for revenge above the national interest. This time, by once again asking for the political help of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in the midst of the brutal war in Ukraine.

Trump’s call for the Kremlin strongman to expose unfavorable information about US President Joe Biden is not a surprise. Trump earlier asked Russia and China to interfere in the US election to boost his chances and was accused of trying to blackmail Ukraine into doing the same.

But this may be the former president’s most twisted and pathological attempt to corruptly advance his own political career before a potential White House bid in 2024. His thinking seems clear: Putin could be raining atrocities on Ukrainians, bombing hospitals , apartment buildings, leveling entire cities and sending 4 million refugees to Western Europe. But Trump seems willing to overlook all of that in the service of his own interests.

Trump is not just trying to concoct a self-serving conspiracy with a Russian president who is now considered by much of the world to be a war criminal. He is also asking an enemy of the United States, which has threatened nuclear war, to harm the American commander-in-chief who leads the West in an effort to help an invaded nation and save its democracy.

Trump historically siding with Putin and supporting Russia, not Ukraine 7:48

Trump’s latest call offers a window into his twisted morality as he realigns himself with Putin, whom he called a “genius” at the start of the Ukraine crisis, even as much of his own party condemned the invasion. Trump’s call raises fundamental questions about the patriotism of a former president who sometimes embraces the Stars and Stripes at his rallies but often demonstrated during his tenure that he only cared about his own interests. .

Trump made a public appeal to Putin in an interview with the conservative news network Just the News. He pushed an unproven claim about Hunter Biden’s potential business dealings in Russia and asked Putin to release any information he might have on the situation. “I think Putin would know the answer to that,” Trump said. “I think he should post it. I think we should know that answer.”

It is not clear if any material exists, or if the Kremlin has access to it.

A Justice Department investigation into the president’s son is gaining momentum, CNN reported Wednesday citing multiple sources. Investigators have examined whether Hunter Biden and any of his associates violated money laundering, tax and foreign lobbying laws, as well as firearms and other regulations, multiple sources said. But Hunter Biden has not been charged with any crime and has denied any wrongdoing. His father is not being investigated as part of the investigation into his son’s business activities, according to informed sources.

Trump seeks to return to the White House in 2024

Some will argue that Trump’s latest outrageous comments should be ignored, to deprive him of the political air he craves. Republicans will no doubt accuse Trump’s critics of taking his words too literally.

But the words of a former president, especially in times of war, carry weight. Trump remains the effective leader of the Republican Party. He is a heavy favorite for the Republican nomination in 2024, won nearly 47% of the popular vote in 2020, and could have a reasonable chance in a presidential rematch against Biden. Thus, the former president wields enormous political power, and his behavior and rhetoric should be scrutinized by voters as they consider his return to the Oval Office.

There are many reasons, especially in light of his latest comments, to suppose that a second Trump term would turn into an even greater quest for personal power and enrichment than his first. After all, he was out to destroy American democracy by inciting an insurrection against free and fair elections in order to stay in power. The former president is also playing a major role in November’s midterm elections, supporting candidates who back his claims of voter fraud that threaten democracy.

Trump raises millions of dollars without announcing that it will launch in 2024 2:08

Trump felt emboldened by impeachment acquittals

Trump’s latest appeal to Putin also offers another possible preview of the future. He shows that he still believes he can gain a political advantage by siding with the Russian leader, whom US intelligence assessed meddling in the 2016 election in an attempt to help him win. It makes no sense that the Russian leader’s brutality makes him radioactive to Trump.

This episode is also a reminder that while much of the world has been transfixed by Volodymyr Zelensky’s fight for his country, Trump chose instead to try to extort the president of Ukraine over the kind of military aid that country is now using. to defend against the Russian offensive. Trump hoped to force Zelensky to announce an investigation into the Bidens before the 2020 election.

Trump’s latest comments will also fuel concerns from European leaders who stand with the US in supporting Ukraine that the former president’s return to office could hurt NATO. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah expressed exactly those fears in an interview Tuesday on CNN+ with Karen Hunt.

When Trump was indicted a second time for inciting a coup attempt based on his lies about a stolen election, most Senate Republicans backed away from convicting him. His reasoning was that as a former president, stripped of power, Trump could do no more harm. His latest appeal to Putin exposes the cowardice of that decision. He also suggests that Trump has realized that there is no cost to be paid for calling on America’s most sworn enemies to help him in his own political career. His commitment to his impunity is so brazen that, as always, he is screaming corruption.

An interesting question is whether Trump is making a political mistake in seeking Putin’s help despite his recent atrocities. Just 6% of Republicans in a February Quinnipiac University poll had a favorable impression of the Russian leader. Since the invasion, Trump has struggled to balance his fixation on Putin with Americans’ outrage at the fate of Ukraine. He has made a habit of insisting that Putin would never have dared invade had he still been president, despite his long record of promoting Russia’s foreign policy goals while in the White House. House Republicans, who lost the last two elections due to Trump’s unpopularity in the suburbs, are unlikely to welcome the former president’s pro-Putin bias as the midterms approach, though Democrats discovered in the Virginia’s gubernatorial race last year that running an anti-Trump campaign at a time of high gas prices and inflation didn’t work.

One of the ironies of Trump’s latest attempt to enlist Putin’s help was that it would have been easy for him to criticize his successor over Hunter Biden without invoking a Russian leader he has always worshiped as a hero.

The Republican mistake

As usual, Trump’s call to Putin caused awkward moments for Republican senators when they were confronted by reporters on Capitol Hill this week. And as is often the case, some of his reactions suggested that much of the party would once again follow him to secure power, or at least not actively thwart his dangerous impulses.

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer appeared to endorse Trump’s suggestion that Putin release any information he has that could be damaging to the incumbent president.

“I don’t know if he has dirty information on Biden. If he does, he should reveal it, but he’s a war criminal, so I don’t expect him to be sitting around right now thinking of ways to reveal other information,” Cramer told CNN’s Manu Raju.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has called on the Russians to kill Putin, was also offered the chance to condemn Trump for trying to conspire with an American enemy.

“My message to Putin is that he has to go,” Graham told Raju. When asked about Trump’s comments, he responded: “It’s not something I would do.”

Senate Republican Minority Leader John Thune, against whom Trump unsuccessfully encouraged the South Dakota governor to run in the primary, lamented the fact that “we have very little control over what the former president says.”

But the question Republicans will face in the event of a potential Trump presidential bid is whether the things he says and does will make him an unacceptable choice to be the Republican nominee again. In past form, the answer will be a clear no.

Across the Capitol, Republicans were in the mood to divvy up responsibilities. But not Trump. Republican leaders were furious with Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who had embarrassed his colleagues by bizarrely claiming he was invited to an orgy and saw leaders in an attempt to curb drug addiction using cocaine.

“I am very disappointed. I told him that he has caused me to lose my confidence,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “He didn’t tell the truth, that’s unacceptable.”

But the California Republican has rarely upheld the truth as the norm of public life when dealing with Trump. As he seeks to become the next leader in a House Republican conference that is the former president’s most potent power base in Washington, McCarthy has tried to cover up Trump’s conduct during the Capitol insurrection, even though he said at the time that the former president “has responsibility” for the mutiny.

And while he was tough on Cawthorn, McCarthy has also been reluctant to discipline other pro-Trump members of the party like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona, whose recent attendance at a white supremacist conference adds to his long list of extremist outbursts. In addition, he endorses a key challenge to Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who lost her leadership position in the House GOP for telling the truth about Trump’s lies about a stolen election and threats to democratic institutions.

Cheney’s plight shows why Trump will continue to pay no price for currying favors from America’s enemies, including Putin.