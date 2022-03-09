Trump’s proposal to “end” the war › World › Granma

Photo: AFP

A day earlier, Democratic President Joe Biden, referring to the conflict in Ukraine, said that “Putin had invaded Russia?” Nothing, that in his mental computer he messed up the names and put the Russian president in that absurd circumstance.

Some 24 hours later and to reaffirm the pattern of his “ability” to direct the destinies of his country, the now Republican former president, Donald Trump, resolved the situation around Ukraine with a stroke of the pen, “in his own way”, as he knows. do it.

His proposal for a solution to end the war between Russia and Ukraine was very simple – we must admit it. Trump “suggested putting Chinese flags on US warplanes and sending them to bomb Russia.”

Given such a suggestion, it is good to remember that it was this same president who incited the seizure of the United States Capitol (Congress) on January 6, 2021, a unique event in the history of that country. His intention was, at that time, to change the electoral results that gave Joe Biden the victory, in elections that the Republican tycoon has always assured were fraudulent.

The proposal now was made during a Republican fundraiser in New Orleans, an event in which he spoke – and was applauded – for more than an hour.

In order for his great idea to be understood, he explained that after the bombings with the supposed Chinese planes: “… we say that China did it, we did not do it. China was the author. And then they start fighting each other and we sit and watch them,” says a report from The Washington Post.

Last month, Trump called the attacks genius and praised Russian leader Vladimir Putin as smart, smart and brilliant, according to the newspaper.

The Republican also said that if he were still president instead of Joe Biden, Putin would not have dared to attack Ukraine. “Nobody has ever been tougher on Russia than me,” he asserted.

So far, very succinctly, what has been expressed by a man who – it is even almost impossible to believe – was president of the United States and, when he stood for re-election, he did not win, but more than 70 million Americans voted for him.

And, although Joe Biden confused Russia with Ukraine, there is no doubt that he won the last presidential elections, which his Republican opponent has never acknowledged.