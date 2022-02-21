Trump’s social network is now available in the Apple App Store

Your privacy on networks is information with which companies earn money, according to an expert 13:51

(CNN) — The alternative social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump launched Monday and is now available for download on the Apple App Store. However, access to the service appears to be limited for now.



The social network, a Twitter-like app known as Truth Social, is owned by Trump Media and Technology Group, the media company Trump established after leaving the White House.

Users who downloaded the app on Monday morning received a message inviting them to sign up for the service. But, the registration process ended in a waiting list to access the platform that already had more than 150,000 subscribers.

The app’s launch on the App Store shows Trump’s attempt to return to social media a year after being suspended on multiple major platforms. Among them Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, after the January 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol.

Last week, Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s son, tweeted what appeared to be the former president’s first post on Truth Social.

“Get ready! Your favorite president will see you soon,” the older Trump’s message read. The publications on the platform are called “truths” (“truths”), and when they are shared they are known as “retruths” (“reiterations or retruths”)

Devin Nunes, the former Republican congressman who stepped down to become the CEO of Trump’s media company, said last week that Truth Social expects to be “fully operational” by the end of March, when “anyone can get on the platform within the United States.” United at any time.

Trump’s app joins a growing ecosystem of digital products aimed at or popular with conservatives. Rumble, Parler, Gettr and other services emerged as alternatives to conventional social networks. But, some have encountered growing problems. Parler, for example, was removed last year from the Apple and Google app stores amid accusations that rioters on January 6 used the platform to incite violence.