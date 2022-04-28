Trump’s social network is the most downloaded free app in the US

The social network Truth, promoted by former United States President Donald Trump (2017-2021), was the most downloaded free application for iPhone phones in the US on Tuesday, a day after the Twitter board accepted the purchase offer by billionaire Elon Musk.

The “top free apps” section of the apps Store in the US this Tuesday was headed by Truth Social, followed in second place precisely by Twitter.

Both social media they shot their downloads after the announcement of the board of directors of Twitter, since on Monday, Truth was placed in position 52 of this same list, and the platform of the blue bird, in 39.

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, yesterday achieved his purpose of taking over the social network Twitter, which he described as “the digital town square”, after the company accepted his purchase offer for 44,000 million dollars .

The CEO of Tesla, which has more than 9% of the shareholding of Twitter, launched on April 14 a clear purchase offer, “the best and last”, at a rate of 54.20 dollars per share, which is finally what he will pay through of an entity, as revealed in a statement.

The businessman of South African origin, very fond of this social network, has presented himself as a defender of “freedom of expression” on the platform and now seems to carry that mission as a flag in his new conquest, of which he has offered very few details .

“Freedom of expression is the foundation of a functional democracy and Twitter is the digital town square where vital issues for the future of humanity are debated,” said the new owner of the company in his first message, accompanying it with “emojis “of rockets and hearts.

For his part, Trump said on Monday that he does not want to return to Twitter, even if Musk reactivates his account.

Speaking to the Fox television network, the former president indicated that he prefers to use his own social network, Truth, as the only channel and that he will join it in the next seven days as planned.

“I’m not going to Twitter, I’m going to stay on Truth,” Trump said.

Truth launched last month and has been running on its new cloud service for the past few days, after being beta-tested since February. Its executive director is former California legislator Devin Nunes.

Trump assured Fox that his social network has attracted “millions of people”: “We have found that the response to Truth is much better than being on Twitter.”

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat permanently suspended Trump’s accounts after the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, where five were killed.