Trust, a decisive factor in solving the “epidemiological mystery” of covid | Science

In the middle of the last century, a small town in the USA populated by Italian immigrants drew attention to the extraordinary health of their hearts. In Roseto (Pennsylvania) the inhabitants had a very low rate of cardiovascular diseases and hardly any heart attack, an exceptional case among the towns in the area. After analyzing multiple variables, the specialists did not find the explanation: they did not eat better, nor did they smoke less, nor did they drink healthier. Simply, as it was learned later, it is that in Roseto there was social cohesion, people lived in community, in harmony, helping each other. There was no crime, and no one had asked for social assistance. Zero stress. Health was directly linked to those social factors that protected the hearts of its inhabitants.

Sixty years later, when a brutal pandemic was going to shake the planet, two countries stood out: the US and the UK appeared in all the indices as the best prepared to face it. But after two years, no one envies their infection figures. Now, a monumental study published in the medical journal The Lancet he puts his finger on Roseto’s wound again. Social trust is clearly and strongly associated with fewer infections during the first 21 months of the pandemic (until September 2021). Neither hospital beds, nor laboratories, nor population density, nor per capita investment in health: the social capital accumulated by some countries is what served as a retaining wall against contagion.

“We found that the key factors in preventing covid infections were interpersonal trust and trust in the government,” summarizes Joseph Dieleman, co-author of the study. “If all countries had as much interpersonal trust as Korea or trust in government as Denmark, infection rates could be up to 40% lower,” says Dieleman, of the prestigious Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). for its acronym in English), from the University of Washington. Those global levels of confidence would have meant 440 million fewer infections.

“If all countries had as much interpersonal trust as Korea or government trust as Denmark, infection rates could be up to 40% lower” Joseph Dieleman, University of Washington

Since 2020 there has been talk of the “epidemiological mystery” of covid: those inexplicable differences between countries, which made Bulgaria, Namibia and Bolivia double the number of deaths from covid than their neighbors Turkey, Angola and Colombia. After comparing numerous indicators of health preparedness, health system capacity and thirty technical conditions in 177 countries, the conclusion is clear: the metrics used so far “have been poor indicators of the results of a pandemic” because they have not had into account “the consequences of poor leadership and dysfunctional political environments”. Although there is still part of the mystery to be solved, since there are thousands of elements to take into account in the spread of the virus, at the moment social trust is the factor that best explains these differences.

“All studies to predict whether countries were prepared have failed,” laments public health expert Helena Legido-Quigley, “and now we have to do new assessments that take leadership, trust, and other qualitative components into account.” Legido-Quigley, who has been dissecting countries’ pandemic response for many months, insists that “leadership and trust are decisive factors.” “If you only look at the number of hospital beds, you don’t know if you are going to be successful or not,” summarizes this professor of Public Health at the London School of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene and at the National University of Singapore.

The human factor

As soon as the pandemic broke out, sociology and social psychology knew they had as much to contribute as virology laboratories. They began to publish guides and works to help manage the behavior of citizens and, in all of them, trust appeared as an essential axis. It is of little use to know how infections occur if the population then does not follow the health recommendations because they are not convinced of its usefulness; It is useless to develop a vaccine if people decide not to use it, as happened in many countries, because they do not trust the health authorities. Something that happens, precisely, in countries where confidence is rock bottom.

A pregnant woman receives a vaccine against covid in Medellín (Colombia). JOAQUIN SARMIENTO (AFP)

“The study is overwhelming with the data it has,” says sociologist Celia Díaz, from the Complutense University, “but it is surprising that this factor was not taken into account because it is a principle of public health: more social cohesion, more trust with others, it makes us have better health.” Trust works as a psychological shortcut: we don’t know how a plane works or who is piloting it, but we fly because we trust. The same with sanitary measures: if we do not trust the authorities, we will listen to someone else. And trust in others is decisive: if I think I’m the only one rowing, I stop so as not to feel cheated, or I row in the direction that only suits me.

Spain, according to the study data, has relatively high levels of interpersonal trust and fairly low levels of trust in its government. And two other factors that have played against it: a very aged population with high levels of overweight. These two values ​​are decisive, according to the study, but not to increase infections, but to raise the death rate among those who get sick. “It is not surprising that Spain has many deaths in relation to its population level. If we adjust the rate for Spain with its high age and moderately high obesity, its mortality rate from infection is much lower,” explains Dieleman.

“It is a principle of public health: more social cohesion, more trust with others, makes us have better health” Celia Diaz, Complutense University

In the month of April 2020, the interpersonal trust of Spaniards was very high: 93.5% believed that the majority was reacting with civility and solidarity to the health crisis, according to the CIS. The confinement was a success and managed to crush the first variants of the virus that spread through Spain. But summer came and the news programs opened daily with large bottles and parties —“media responsibility is important,” says Díaz—. Confidence in the civility of the Spanish plummeted to 50% in September, where it remained until December, when the authorities decided to “save Christmas” against health criteria, leaving everything in the hands of deteriorated individual responsibility, with the consequent avalanche of deaths.

A woman protests the restrictions to contain the pandemic, in Madrid in September 2020. Marcos del Mazo (LightRocket/Getty Images)

The vaccination campaign in Spain, on the other hand, has been successful; The authorities’ strategy was clearly committed to taking advantage of the high levels of confidence of the population in their toilets. In his studies for the Ministry of Science (Fecyt), Díaz has observed that, in addition to trusting in vaccines, the Spaniards embarked on immunization from the beginning due to “collectivism”. “It’s the other big factor: that emotional motive to protect others, especially the vulnerable. The campaign has been a success because people have responded with these types of values ​​that are very beneficial”, argues the sociologist.

In the US, 90% of Democratic voters have at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to to 64% of Republicans. From June to December 2021 alone, 135,000 people would have lost their lives there for not being able to get vaccinated, according to a calculation recent. The political and media elites have inoculated this part of the population with reluctance and have shattered trust through political polarization, a factor that generates confusion and destroys cohesion. The epidemiologist Usama Bilal, from Drexel University (USA), raises a possible problem with the data from the study of The Lancet: “Given that countries with a better organized government will have populations with more trust in them: is it the trust or is it the organization that matters?”.

“All studies to predict whether countries were prepared have failed” Helena Legido-Quigley, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

As Legido-Quigley points out, there were countries in which trust improved or worsened depending on the results of the management, the transparency of the messages and the ability to recognize errors. Study co-author Erin Hulland, an IHME investigator, explains that such clear risk communication and community engagement strategies have worked to build trust during other disease outbreaks. In Liberia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, it had already been found that trust in authorities was associated with adherence to recommended mitigation strategies during the Ebola epidemic, such as maintaining physical distance and accepting vaccinations. “Governments can build trust during a crisis,” she sums up Hulland.

They can do it during the crisis, but also in the long term with structural issues. The researchers of the study The Lancet found that low interpersonal trust is highly correlated with socioeconomic inequality. “Although sometimes not considered a key health policy, improving social cohesion through efforts to reduce income inequality could have an impact on improving outcomes in the next pandemic,” says Dieleman.

In an article in New York Timesthe author Ezra Klein (Why are we polarized?, Captain Swing) laments the advantage they now had over previous pandemics, in the 19th century, when neither germ theory nor the role of mosquitoes were known: “But right now, we have everything at hand. hand. And it is our dysfunctions that limit us.” For example, for ignoring the social sciences to deal with problems with a social aspect as obvious as a pandemic. It was the anthropologists who found the key to curb Ebola infections at funerals in Africa. And it was a sociologist who discovered Roseto’s secret. Sixty years ago.

