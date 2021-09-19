“Trust science, not Facebook”

Matt Damon addresses people against the COVID vaccine: “Trust science, more than what you read on Facebook”

In March 2020, just weeks after the lockdown and when the coronavirus started wreaking havoc around the world, Matt Damon and his co-stars in Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 film Contagion – which, meanwhile, was back in vogue – they found themselves having to work with experts to encourage people to trust science and embrace social distancing.

“You can sit on the sofa or chair, like I’m doing, and watch TV and save a life at the same time”Damon had said.

Sixteen months later, with a vaccination campaign now well underway, doubt and hesitation still remain in the minds of the most skeptical (not counting the most extreme novax). According to estimates, only 56% of Americans over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

There are many reasons people have, and I don’t want to belittle them – Matt Damon said in an interview. It’s tough for me, I have a couple of immunocompromised friends and they can’t get the vaccine, so they have no choice but to rely on the rest of us to do our part to gain herd immunity.

For the actor, it’s about doing what’s best for the greater good by trusting medicine and science, despite the wave of misinformation on social media. “I want people to say, ‘Look, if we all do this, then we will better protect each other.’ It is only a matter of considering this as a collective act and not thinking only of us. But it is a personal choice. This is the beauty of America, it is a free country. But I firmly believe in science, more than anything you might read on Facebook “.

