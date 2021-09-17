truth about the story with Emma Watson

Many loves and flirts blossomed on the set of the Harry Potter film saga. Perhaps not everyone knows that there was also tender between Robert Pattinson (Cedric Diggory) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger). The two met thanks to the shooting of the fourth film: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. For Pattinson, on his film debut, it was a real love at first sight.

As blurt out some time ago by the gossip magazine Star Robert Pattinson would have been really cooked by Emma Watson. An important crush that would have pushed the English actor to go to the facts. Pattinson was going to start courting Emma between one take and another but in a not very serious way. Robert apparently just wanted to have fun with his colleague.

Circumstances not in keeping with Watson, a renowned feminist. Emma would have rejected Robert’s advances Pattinson making it clear that he is not a girl “From one night and away”. A real two of spades for Pattinson, who would try to maintain a good relationship with Emma.

According to gossip a few years ago, Robert Pattinson and Emma Watson would have resumed contact in 2017, after the actor’s farewell to singer FKA Twigs.

A clandestine relationship never confirmed by those directly involved despite the numerous deep gorges. Emma and Robert have always professed to be great friends and nothing more. Will it be true?

Who is Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend today

Robert for a long time Pattinson has forgotten about Emma Watson. For about two years, the Twilight star – soon to the cinema as Batman – has been happy alongside model and actress Suki Waterhouse. An important liaison, which also passed the forced quarantine test in London.

Recently Robert Pattinson was spotted with Suki Waterhouse’s parents. The 34-year-old appeared comfortable and comfortable with his in-laws. A sign that everything is going well with Suki. According to the well-informed, the two will soon get married: Waterhosue showed off a precious ring on social networks.

Who is Emma Watson’s boyfriend today

Emma Watson is instead engaged for a few months with Leo, a former employee of a company specializing in legal cannabis. The love story has not yet been made official but it seems that the actress has already presented the new flame to her parents, Jacqueline and Chris, both lawyers.