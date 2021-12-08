News

Truth Be Told Gets Renewal For Season 3 | TV

The series Truth Be Told, with star Octavia Spencer, got the renewal for a third season by Apple TV +. Leading the project for the streaming platform will now be Maisha Closson, who inherits the role of showrunner from creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman.

The screenwriter said in a statement:

I am excited that the path of Poppy Scoville will continue to take place on Apple TV +. And I’m just thrilled to welcome Maisha Closson as our new showrunner and executive producer. I can’t wait to show you all what we have planned.

Octavia Spencer plays podcaster Poppy Scoville in the episodes, inspired by the novel by Kathleen Barber, who risks everything – even her life – to go in search of truth and justice.

In the second season of the show, Micah Keith, Poppy’s childhood friend played by actress Kate Hudson in her first starring role in a television series, was introduced.
The production of Truth Be Told is from Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Maisha Closson will be a writer and producer on the occasion of the third season.
Executive producers, along with Spellman, include Octavia Spencer, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment and Mikkel Nørgaard.

What do you think of the renewal for a third season of the series Truth Be Told? Leave a comment!

Source: Variety


