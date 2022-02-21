Truth Social: Trump debuts his social network while still banned on Twitter

  • James Clayton & Sam Cabral
  • BBCNews

Donald Trump’s social network, Truth Social, was released on a limited basis in the Apple app store in the US.

The app has similarities to Twitter; where Trump was kicked out of last year, as well as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Project leader and former congressman Devin Nunes said he hoped it would be in fully operational at the end of March.

Some users of those who tried to register had difficulties and the following message appeared: “Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waiting list,” the Reuters news agency reported.

