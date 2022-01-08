Truth towards the debut, Donald Trump’s social network available on iPhone from 21 February – Corriere.it

from Enrico Forzinetti

The platform will arrive on the day that past US presidents are celebrated. The first presentation images confirm the enormous similarity with Twitter. At the moment no news of the landing on Android

The arrival of Donald Trump’s new social network finally has a date. Truth it should be available on iPhone starting February 21st, according to what appears from the operations carried out to bring the application to the App Store. The platform currently available for pre-order, waiting to make its official debut on the day when the celebration of past US presidents falls in the US.

At the moment the details are few, but from the screenshots and the presentation video released on the site, Truth it seems to echo the Twitter structure exactly, with the ability to reply, re-share or even like the content posted by users on the platform. Even the graphic layout and the use of icons exactly echoes the social launched by Jack Dorsey.

A choice not at all casual given that Twitter was Donald Trump’s favorite social network before being definitively banned in January 2021 as a result of incendiary use. The suspension (which also occurred on Facebook, but until 2023) was arrived a few days after the attack on Capitol Hill whose first anniversary has just passed and for which current president Joe Biden has had very harsh words about his predecessor’s responsibilities in fomenting action.

Truth’s Landing stands for alone the first step in a broader strategy of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind the entire project. The second step would be to launch a video on-demand service renamed TMTG + and on which users can find content related to news and entertainment. Finally, podcast production is also being considered. Services that will arrive at a later time, while for now it has not yet been clarified when the social network will be available for Android users and if initially it will be by invitation only.

To date, what is known for sure is that in recent weeks alone the project has received over a billion dollars in funding from private investors, while TMTG it is valued at more than $ 5 billion based on the market value of Digital World Acquisition Corp, which grew by 20% on the stock exchange on the news of the imminent arrival of the social network. TMTG merged with this investment vehicle in October last year.