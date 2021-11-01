Try Husqvarna Norden 901 TEST: how it goes on and off-road! – Evidence

How is it going!

Husqvarna Norden 901, test concluded! And it already is this a small success, because the incessant rain of the Azores today gave us very few moments of respite. But essential to understand the bike (and turn on the camera). Dry, wet, dry. An interminable alternation of clouds and sun (little) both on the road and off-road.

Let’s start immediately from the conclusions. The Norden is a beautiful travel maxienduro. Light, agile and with an engine that pushes really hard always. Compared to the KTM 890 Adventure, from which it derives, it has a less racing, more globetrotter setting. She was born to travel. Its fairing is more extended (even if it does not shelter tall riders a little) and the saddle also accommodates the passenger well. To understand each other better: it goes down hard-nosed against BMW F850GS, Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L and Triumph Tiger 900 Rally.

Excellent on-board electronics and complete equipment (with cruise, quick shift, adjustable saddle and tubeless spoke rims). Just missing the heated grips and the adjustable windshield, which we would see well as standard.

The ergonomics are spot on. It feels good sitting thanks to the large saddle for both rider and passenger. The protection from the air is only fair, tall pilots take a lot, but in this way the windshield does not disturb off-road. Low vibrations and the engine seems to be well shielded from the heat. The instrumentation is not huge (5 “), but it reads very well and leaves room for any professional navigators. The possibility of connecting to the smartphone is excellent. navigation with the arrows on the display. The commands must be understood to be operated without getting stuck.

The Husqvarna Norden 901 shows an excellent mix between the chassis, agile and precise in both mixed and high speed, and the engine. The two-cylinder is regular from 2,000 rpm, it pushes hard already at 4,000 e it stretches a lot, launching itself at 10,000 laps with rare malice. Excellent six-speed gearbox with electronic assistance. The brakes are powerful and modular, while the suspensions show a rather harsh calibration on the bumpy.

Norden was not born to race in rallies, where it willingly leaves the scepter to the 890 Adventure, but it defends itself well in off-road. At ease at a tourist pace, he still knows how to draw his claws (which are 105) when the pace is raised, assisted by almost perfect ergonomics (only the saddle is too wide in the rear when riding upright arrears). The electronics lend a nice hand and we advise buyers to equip the Norden with the fourth riding mode (Explorer), which allows them to tailor the bike.

Norden 901. It will also be Husqvarna’s first maxienduro, but it starts off on the right foot. And, you know, those who get off to a good start are halfway there.

How it is made

I am already two years since EICMA 2019, when you first saw it the concept of the Husqvarna Norden 901. Now we are really there: we turned to the Azores Islands, an autonomous region of Portugal located in the Atlantic Ocean exactly halfway between Europe and America. And here we found out that the Norden, which you will see and buy in December 2021, it is quite similar to the bike seen then at the Milanese exhibition.

The chassis and engine base – let’s say it now to answer your questions – it is very similar to that of the KTM 890 Adventure.

But the designers, led by Federico Valentini (Husqvarna Motorcycles Marketing Director), tried to give a different approach to Norden. The steering head is more open and the 901 has a motorcycle footprint devoted toadventouring. From in short, a tireless traveler, a little less like a racing twin like the 890 (R above all).

The equipment of the new Husqvarna Norden 901 is very complete with LED headlights, a brand new 5 “TFT panel (developed with Continental and can be connected to the smartphone), 21 and 18” tubeless spoke rims, cruise control and quick shift, adjustable saddle , cornering ABS, 3 engine maps (plus an optional fourth).

But let’s go in order and go back to the basics: engine and frame.

THEThe engine is parallel twin, twin cam with 899 cc and 105 horsepower at 8,000 rpm (with extension up to 10,000) and has 100 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm. It weighs only 53.4 kg and has double countershafts to reduce vibrations. The steel trellis frame houses WP APEX suspension with 220mm of travel at the front and 215mm at the rear. They are fully adjustable. The 21 ”front and 18” rear tubeless spoke wheels they are fitted with Pirelli Scorpione Rally STR tires (90 / 90-21 and 150 / 70-18). The swingarm is made of cast aluminum. And the triple clamps and handlebars are also made of aluminum.

The brake system of the Norden 901 uses Bosch ABS Cornering, which can be deactivated and with two distinct Street and Offroad operating modes. Up front we find 4-piston radial calipers with 320mm discs. Behind a 260mm disc with dual piston caliper. The pliers are from the Spanish J.Juan.

Also present Husqvarna Motorcycles (MTC) cornering traction control, with offroad mode present as standard. And standard are the three riding modes (Street, Rain, Offroad), plus the optional Explorer mode that gives more freedom of selection. The Easy Shift quickshifter is standard as well as the PASC (Power Assist Slipper Clutch) servo-assisted anti-hopping clutch.

The weight with all liquids but without gasoline is 204 kg. The saddle is adjustable to 854/874 mm from the ground. The consumption declared by the Euro 5 engine is equal to 4.5 liters per 100 kilometers.

The features and the price according to Moto.it

Chromium-moly steel frame with the engine as a stressed element

899 cc parallel twin engine with 105 HP and 100 Nm of torque

Adjustable WP APEX suspension with 43mm fork and 220mm travel. Mono with 215mm of travel

Three standard riding modes (Street, Rain, Offroad), plus the optional Explorer mode

Cornering ABS can be deactivated and with Offroad mode

Ride-by-wire throttle

Quickshifter Easy Shift

Nine-level adjustable traction control cornering (in Explorer riding mode)

Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC)

Tubeless spoked wheels and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires

19-liter tank for a range of up to 400 km

Optional Connectivity Unit that offers turn-by-turn navigation, call management and music selection from your smartphone

The Norden 901 will be available from December 2021 at Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers at a price to be announced in the coming weeks, but that we assume between 14,500 and 15,000 euros.

Federico Valentini – Husqvarna Motorcycles Marketing Director: “From 2014 onwards, the Husqvarna Motorcycles brand has undergone constant evolution. The launch of the Norden 901 now sees us enter a new market segment, that of touring motorcycles. The Norden 901 was unveiled at EICMA 2019 receiving an enthusiastic reception, and interest has never waned leading to growing anticipation of its official launch. Now the Norden 901 has finally arrived, and we are convinced that it will position itself at the top of its segment becoming one of the favorite bikes for riders who aspire to go further in their explorations. “

More info

Azores place

Weather: 22 °, variable

Tester

Andrea Perfetti (185 cm, 85 kg)

Spidi jacket

Spidi pants

Spidi gloves

XPD boot

Arai helmet

Photo by Marco Campelli, Sebas Romero

Videos by Luca Piffaretti, Eros Girotti, AP