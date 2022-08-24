Try not to smile before seeing Genesis, daughter of “Puma” Rodríguez, as a child

The actress Génesis Rodríguez, 35 years old, is the youngest of the three daughters of the famous and beloved singer José Luis Rodríguez. She is one of the protagonists of the series The Umbrella Academy, where she plays the superheroine Sloane Hargreeves, spoke from Miami and played several matters of his personal and professional life.

Genesiswho is also the daughter of the Cuban model Carolina Pérez, current wife of El Puma Rodríguez, spoke for a few minutes with Sociales from Miami, where she lives since she left her parents’ house to pursue her dreams, revealed the advice she received from the singer , what he bought with his first salary at the age of seven – the age at which he began acting – and what are the challenges of acting.

Genesis Rodriguez posing. Source: Instagram.

Among the advice Genesis received from his father are to have skin like an elephant so that comments and criticism do not affect him, which he has successfully managed to combat since he independently launched into acting.

In part of the interview, Genesis Rodriguez He reflected on his first steps in acting, when he was just 7 years old. “They didn’t pay me much, they covered the tutor who gave me the classes, so my check was nothing. With the little they gave me I bought clothes and the rest my parents kept. Thank God they did, because they taught me the value of saving,” she confessed.

Genesis Rodriguez as a child. Source: Instagram.

Precisely about those memories is that Genesis She clung to posting on Instagram, as part of the Children’s Day week, to show how she looked as a little girl, along with El Puma who was close to her on stage. The photo on the social network of the little camera received many tender comments from her fans who follow her daily.